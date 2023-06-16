Gal Gadot Finally Opens Up About Returning To Fast & Furious For Fast X: 'It Just Felt Right This Time'

Warning: SPOILERS for Fast X are ahead!

Fast & Furious may not technically be a superhero franchise, but like like countless Marvel and DC stories, the Universal Pictures-produced film series has started building a reputation for undoing/retconning big deaths. Up until Fast X, this was best exemplified by Sung Kang’s Han Lue revealed to be alive in F9 after previously being thought to have died in a fiery blaze, but now someone new has snagged the spotlight on this front. Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar is back in the Fast & Furious world, and the actress finally opened up about returning for the 2023 new movie release, saying that “it just felt right this time.”

Fans last saw Gisele in Fast & Furious 6 seemingly perishing when she fell out of a moving airplane, but since she emerged from a submarine in the Fast X ending to rendezvous with Letty Ortiz and Cipher, reports of her demise were greatly exaggerated. While Gadot wasn’t willing to comment in any way on the plot twist itself, she did say the following to Total Film about being part of the Fast & Furious franchise once more:

Wow. I wish I could say something. If I'm going to say something to you, somebody is going to jump into my room and tie my mouth. But Fast was the first feature I'd ever done as an actress. They were the ones to give me my first opportunity, my first break in Hollywood. And I'm forever grateful for that. And they're a community. They're like family. We still keep in touch. They have a special place in my heart and it's very exciting. I think that the Fast Saga... they manage to create a huge, incredible, loyal fanbase like no one else. I've seen it nowhere [else], you know? And my love to them, and the love from the fans, and my love to the fans, it just felt right this time. And it's very exciting.

Although a lot of people primarily know Gal Gadot for playing Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, prior to being cast as Diana of Themyscira, the Fast & Furious franchise was her main claim to fame, debuting as Gisele Yashar in 2009’s Fast & Furious. She reprised the role in 2011’s Fast Five and 2013’s Fast & Furious 6, and 10 years later, she’s back in play, though the details on how Gisele survived that fall remain a mystery. For her part, Gadot acknowledged just how much Fast & Furious has meant to both her career and her personal life, and she was more than ready to jump back into the film series. Beyond that, she’s keeping mum… for now.

Gadot’s return to the Fast & Furious franchise came five months after it was announced that Wonder Woman 3 had been shelved, although it hasn’t been officially clarified yet in her version of Diana will be the new DC Universe’s Wonder Woman or not. As for when we’ll see Gisele Yashar back in action, the Fast X sequel, a.k.a. Fast & Furious 11, is the likeliest bet, as it’s already dated for April 4, 2025. However, with Dwayne Johnson having also returned to the franchise in Fast X and confirmed to be leading a Luke Hobbs spinoff movie, it’s possible Gadot could appear in that movie too since those characters share some history.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot can next be seen starring leading the action spy thriller Heart of Stone, which premieres to Netflix subscribers on August 11, and she’ll also be seen playing the Evil Queen in Snow White, one of the 2024 movie releases. Fast X, which CinemaBlend rated 3.5 out of 5 stars, is still playing in theaters.