'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Interviews With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Kevin Feige And More

Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May) and producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal discuss their upcoming Spider-Man film in this spoiler-free interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Kevin Feige confirms Charlie Cox will be the MCU’s Daredevil, Tom Holland reveals he wants to recreate Peter and MJ’s iconic upside-down kiss and more!

Video Chapters