'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Interviews With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Kevin Feige And More
By Hannah Saulic , Sean O'Connell published
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal discuss their new film in this spoiler-free interview.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May) and producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal discuss their upcoming Spider-Man film in this spoiler-free interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Kevin Feige confirms Charlie Cox will be the MCU’s Daredevil, Tom Holland reveals he wants to recreate Peter and MJ’s iconic upside-down kiss and more!
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro (Peter/MJ Kiss Tease)
- 0:18 - Tom Holland On How He Patched Up Marvel And Sony’s Break-Up
- 02:15 - Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Is Daredevil In The MCU
- 02:34 - How Zendaya Feels About The Gwen Stacy/MJ Trailer Shot Comparison
- 03:32 - Tom Holland’s Reaction To Joining Venom 2
- 05:08 - Marisa Tomei On How Tom Holland Has Evolved As An Actor
- 06:00- Tom Holland Wants To Meet J.K. Simmons
- 06:52 - Kevin Feige And Amy Pascal Reveal The ‘Secret Sauce’ To A Successful Spider-Man Movie
- 07:38 - Tom Holland Wants To Recreate The Iconic Peter And MJ Kiss, But There’s A Twist
- 08:23 - Kevin Feige Is Numb To Your Marvel Tweets
- 08:41 - Jacob Batalon On The ‘Home’ Theme In Their Spider-Man Trilogy
- 09:29 - Tom Holland And Zendaya Say No Way Home Trailers Show You ‘Nothing’ In The Movie
Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV. Proud member of House Tyrell and Gryffindor. Roy Kent energy.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.