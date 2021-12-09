Trending

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Interviews With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Kevin Feige And More

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal discuss their new film in this spoiler-free interview.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May) and producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal discuss their upcoming Spider-Man film in this spoiler-free interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Kevin Feige confirms Charlie Cox will be the MCU’s Daredevil, Tom Holland reveals he wants to recreate Peter and MJ’s iconic upside-down kiss and more!

Video Chapters

  • 00:00 - Intro (Peter/MJ Kiss Tease) 
  • 0:18 - Tom Holland On How He Patched Up Marvel And Sony’s Break-Up 
  • 02:15 - Kevin Feige Confirms Charlie Cox Is Daredevil In The MCU 
  • 02:34 - How Zendaya Feels About The Gwen Stacy/MJ Trailer Shot Comparison 
  • 03:32 - Tom Holland’s Reaction To Joining Venom 2
  • 05:08 - Marisa Tomei On How Tom Holland Has Evolved As An Actor 
  • 06:00- Tom Holland Wants To Meet J.K. Simmons 
  • 06:52 - Kevin Feige And Amy Pascal Reveal The ‘Secret Sauce’ To A Successful Spider-Man Movie 
  • 07:38 - Tom Holland Wants To Recreate The Iconic Peter And MJ Kiss, But There’s A Twist 
  • 08:23 - Kevin Feige Is Numb To Your Marvel Tweets 
  • 08:41 - Jacob Batalon On The ‘Home’ Theme In Their Spider-Man Trilogy 
  • 09:29 - Tom Holland And Zendaya Say No Way Home Trailers Show You ‘Nothing’ In The Movie
Hannah Saulic
Hannah Saulic

Hannah (she/her) is a producer, editor, director and host covering all things movies and TV. Proud member of House Tyrell and Gryffindor. Roy Kent energy.