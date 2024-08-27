Star Trek's Elias Toufexis Told Me Which WWE Stars Should Make Cameos On Future Shows, And His Choices Couldn't Be More Perfect

Star Trek and wrestling have always had a history that, admittedly, many might not have picked up on without being fans of the latter themselves. Picard and Sisko were both on the wrestling team at Starfleet Academy, but beyond that, the franchise has welcomed WWE superstars for minor roles in the past. I'm passionate about both, and fortunately for me, I found a kindred spirit in Discovery actor Elias Toufexis, who was willing to talk about his favorite superstars he'd love to see cameo in upcoming Star Trek shows.

We can always use our Paramount+ subscription to revisit the episode in which Paul Wight, a.k.a. "Big Show", lifted T'Pol like a rag doll, or when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson squared off in an arena against Seven of Nine. However, it's been decades since we've seen a modern wrestling cameo, so I figured why not ask Star Trek's latest villain who should be the next one while we celebrate the physical release of Discovery's final season.

(Image credit: WWE)

WWE Fan And Star Trek Star Elias Toufexis Had Some Great Ideas For WWE Superstar Cameos

When it comes to including WWE superstars in a television show, it can be tricky. They perform around the nation most of the calendar year, though it's not unheard of for them to be granted time off to do shows like The Masked Singer or a television appearance. The key word here is "appearance," so for those wondering if a wrestler could become a major character on a show, I highly doubt it. With that said, this franchise thrives on celebrity guest stars and actors, and when suggesting characters to CinemaBlend, Elias Toufexis kept that in mind:

You know who'd be like a great big bounty hunter or like a Klingon? Jade Cargill. She'd be badass on that. Rhea Ripley should be somewhere on there, right? She's already like a Star Trek character. Bring her in. She could be like an Orion. And then you gotta put JD McDonagh in because he already has such a giant forehead.

That's quite a jab to JD McDonagh at the end there, but considering Monday Night Raw's commentary team points it out frequently enough, it's been said before. Surprisingly, Toufexis threw out three names I hadn't considered, but he's spot on with every single one of them. I need bounty hunter Jade Cargill ASAP, and I can't think of a more perfect Orion to appear on the show than Rhea Ripley. And yes, you throw some ridges on McDonagh's forehead, and he'd look like any run-of-the-mill alien we've seen in past Star Trek shows.

(Image credit: WWE)

I'm Pulling For Star Trek Fan Cody Rhodes To Appear

While we proceeded to name about every current WWE superstar that could appear, I really have my heart set on current undisputed champion Cody Rhodes making an appearance. I love the idea of Rhodes appearing because I know he's also a Star Trek fan, and they tend to be really great when acting in the franchise. Case in point, Elias Toufexis' journey to his role began with growing up on the same street as William Shatner, which sparked his fandom.

In addition to being a fan, Cody Rhodes also has some acting experience in television shows. Readers might remember his Arrow cameo, which led to an in-ring match against star Stephen Amell. The match was solid, but I was even more impressed with Rhodes in the episode. I'd love to see him appear as the monarch of some nation or as a member of Starfleet. Hiding his signature neck tattoo might be a challenge without a collar though, so I'd have to consult the lore to see if "The American Nightmare" skull can be Star Trek canon. Chakotay's face tattoo didn't hurt his Starfleet career, so it's not out of the question!

Star Trek is in a bit of a lull right now with programming, so hopefully someone in charge is taking notes and on the horn with Triple H to get a WWE star a cameo on an upcoming season. Whoever gets the opportunity should it happen, I'll be excited to see them all the same. Hell, let's just have a character watch WrestleMania in a holodeck and bring everyone over!