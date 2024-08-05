Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Explains Why She's Down For A Key Prodigy Romance But Didn't Want Janeway And Chakotay To Hook Up

There's a lot to love about Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2. I especially enjoyed the unexpected reveal that Gwyn would captain the new Protostar, and Dal willingly stepped down to be her First Officer. It was a mature decision by the lead character, though I wondered how their new dynamic would be complicated by that passionate kiss they shared in Season 1. Who better to ask about that than Kate Mulgrew, who shocked me by sharing she's on board for a Dal and Gwyn romance even though she never wanted Kathryn Janeway and Chakotay together on Voyager.

I spoke to Mulgrew, Brett Gray, and the Hageman brothers at San Diego Comic-Con and asked about the possible issues that could arise with a romance between Gwyn and Dal having a romance, given their new work dynamic. I definitely asked Mulgrew, because she famously advocated that Janeway not have a romance during Voyager and had a major impact on Janeway's Prodigy storyline with Chakotay. The result was Janeway revealing that her love for Chakotay goes deeper than romance, and that made for a real tear-jerker even if some were disappointed they didn't officially become a couple. It turns out Mulgrew has different feelings about how Dal and Gwyn's situation plays out, because it doesn't align with Chakotay and Janeway's situation:

I was the first female Captain. There was no way I was going to say, 'Chakotay in my Ready Room for a little dingle dangle.' It's fair in this story. It's right in this story. It wasn't in mine. And I think that the tension between those two is terrific as long as you [points to Kevin and Dan Hageman] sustain that.

Kate Mulgrew says Dal and Gwyn's relationship in Star Trek: Prodigy is fair, and she makes a valid point. They had a friendship before ever getting involved with Starfleet, whereas Janeway and Chakotay formed the bulk of their bond while she was his superior officer on the Voyager. It allowed them to form a deep and professional relationship similar to other past Captains and First Commands but, just because they's the opposite sex, it was not mandatory for them to become a couple.

I had hoped that when the Season 2 trailer for Prodigy was released, Gwyn's heavy presence would suggest that viewers would get some answers on where she and Dal stood. Unfortunately, Dal only referenced the kiss once and, thanks to an interruption in their frequency, it's unclear if Gwyn heard the inquiry about whether she and Dal were a romantic item. Hopefully, Star Trek fans are taking the Prodigy creators' advice and helping the series get renewed for Season 3 so that more answers to those romance questions might arrive eventually.

At this time, Prodigy Season 3 is not listed on the scheudle of upcoming Trek shows that are in development but, as someone who hailed it the best-serialized story in franchise history, I'm crossing my fingers. I'm wanting to see where this crew goes on future adventures now that they're officially a part of Starfleet and, of course, like, Kate Mulgrew, I'm down for a potential Dal and Gwyn romance and want to see what lies ahead for the characters.

Stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix, as fans await word on whether or not it'll return for Season 3. In the meantime, you can also check out the 2024 TV schedule for info on new shows that are headed your way.