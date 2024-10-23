Star Trek: Lower Decks' Jack Quaid And Tawny Newsome Told Us How Creator Mike McMahan Added Value To The Franchise: ‘He Kind Of Turned Everything On Its Head’
Both stars had a lot of praise for the Lower Decks creator.
Star Trek: Lower Decks' final season is here, and signifies a sweet addition to the 2024 TV schedule. While it's great that creator Mike McMahan promised a satisfying conclusion for the series, there's still optimism in regard to the show receiving a second life in some way. Series stars Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome expressed as much to CinemaBlend when we talked about the upcoming episodes. We also discussed how the showrunner specifically turned the franchise "on its head" in a way that impacts current and upcoming Trek shows.
The two aforementioned stars, plus Eugene Cordero and Noël Wells were on hand to discuss all things Star Trek: Lower Decks ahead of its premiere. Give that Mike McMahan wasn't in tow, I was curious about the cast's thoughts on working with him. I specifically wanted to know what's going to be lost with him seemingly exiting Trek with the show's conclusion. Jack Quaid shared his thoughts while reminding me that the series could always find a home elsewhere:
Mike McMahan's passion and love for Star Trek is evident all throughout Lower Decks, which often pays homage to the TNG-era of the franchise. This will continue in the final season, as it's been revealed that Voyager's Harry Kim will appear and will apparently receive a promotion after being done dirty so many times on Janeway's ship.
As of this writing, there's no word on what the future holds for Lower Decks, beyond the fact that Paramount+ subscription can't expect to see new episodes moving forward. For now, it's also unclear if Mike McMahan will continue to work within the franchise, but Tawny Newsome noted his legacy is well-cemented in Trek history if he does:
Tawny Newsome can speak to that better than anyone right now. She's currently developing a live-action Trek comedy with Justin Simien, and she hopes to use Lower Decks characters for it. I'd imagine she'd also welcome Mike McMahon providing input or even writing an episode should the in-development series be greenlit.
Honestly, there's no shortage of ways for Star Trek: LD to continue even if it ultimately isn't revived by another streaming service. It can always have a life via comics, novels and maybe even a stage production! Many Trek actors have theater experience, so I wouldn't take any possibility off the table.
Whatever the future may hold, I hope that Mike McMahan does find himself still working in Star Trek after the conclusion of his animated series. Whether he's doing that as an executive producer for another series or a guest writer on a future season of Starfleet Academy or Strange New Worlds, he feels like a valuable resource for the franchise to keep in-house as it continues to forge ahead.
I've been eagerly awaiting Star Trek: Lower Decks for a while, so it's great to see it'll finally get underway on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 24th. Watch the two-episode premiere and, if you're hoping to see more of the series beyond this final season, make sure to spread the word and get people talking!
