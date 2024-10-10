Star Trek: Lower Decks Final Season Seemingly Changes A Voyager Character In A Way Fans Will Appreciate

Later this month, the wait for one upcoming Trek show will finally be over. The final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will begin airing on the 2024 TV schedule for those with a Paramount+ subscription, and with it comes some moments fans have waited to see for a long time. This is especially true if you've followed Voyager, as one character gets the comeuppance they finally deserve.

There are plenty of WTF moments in Star Trek: Voyager, but few are as wild to me as how dirty they did Harry Kim time and time again. Fortunately, Lower Decks will give the character some justice in the final season, and thanks to the latest trailer for the series, we got a sneak peek of exactly how.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Harry Kim Has Two Pips In Star Trek: Lower Decks' Final Season

Paramount+ dropped a fresh trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks and an unexpected development for one Harry Kim. A scene at the end of the video shows a room full of Harrys hanging out, and one of them noticing another is unique in a way fans might not expect. It turns out that at least one Harry received a promotion and is no longer an Ensign.

We have no idea if this is Harry from the Prime timeline or if he's from somewhere else. In any case, though, I'm thrilled to see Garrett Wang's character featured in the final season. I was beginning to think he was blacklisted from the new era after he nearly ran over Harrison Ford years ago!

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Harry Was Never Promoted In Voyager

While actors like Kate Mulgrew have spoken about storylines they wished Star Trek: Voyager would've pursued with their characters, I don't think fans wish for anything more than justice for Harry Kim. While many have cooked up excuses for why he was never promoted during the long journey home, many have made the case that he should've ranked up at least once thanks to all of his heroics throughout the show's seven seasons.

Leave it to Star Trek: Lower Decks to highlight that, as it has a knack for finding the humor in things fans have griped about for years.

Here's hoping there won't be many complaints about the finale, which creator Mike McMahon states does work as a proper conclusion despite its cancellation. As always, however, it will be on the fans to decide that for themselves, and I know that I, along with many others, are eager to see if the series sticks the landing.

For now, however, we can only continue to twiddle our thumbs and wait for the season to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 24th. Now that we already know we'll see a promoted Harry Kim, I am eager to see what other big things will happen in these final episodes.