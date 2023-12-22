‘Picardo Is The Tip Of The Iceberg’: Star Trek: Prodigy’s Showrunners Address If Other Big Legacy Cameos Are Coming In Season 2 And ‘Voyager Show’ Allegations
The showrunners shared details with CinemaBlend.
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 is headed to Netflix, and I'm sure many fans are thrilled to see the series that has served as a spiritual successor to Voyager return. Of course, showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman have noted to me in the past they're not necessarily the Voyager show, despite having Kate Mulgrew playing Janeway as one of their leads and the various other connections to the series. The connections will be more evident when more legacy actors factor into Season 2, as CinemaBlend learned in an interview with the creators.
During my discussion with the Hageman brothers ahead of Star Trek: Prodigy's release on Netflix, I asked if they were at all frustrated by the assertions that they are known as "the Voyager show." Kevin Hageman shared his thoughts on the matter and how he gets why people have that impression:
It is indeed very fun to know that The Doctor is going to appear in Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2. His character was the star of some of Voyager's greatest episodes, and he was at the center of some wild WTF moments as well, so knowing he'll interact with Dal and his friends is a great treat. Plus, who doesn't want Robert Picardo to continue to appear in upcoming Trek projects?
Between Robert Picardo joining and an ongoing story with Janeway and Chakotay that will be resolved in Season 2, it's easy to see why fans believe Prodigy is a Star Trek: Voyager show. With that being said, Dan Hageman confirmed that while the EMH is joining in Season 2, he won't be the only legacy character we'll see pop up in the new season:
With Prodigy taking place in the years following Voyager's return to Earth, there are several characters who could be tapped to appear. The fact that Prodigy is an animated series would certainly make it much easier to tap franchise stars, though I do wonder who we might see. Perhaps more guest stars from TNG and DS9, or maybe even some major cast members from the past?
Whoever is on tap, I think I can speak for many when I say it's great to be excited about what's to come for Star Trek: Prodigy once again. It wasn't that long ago fans were campaigning in hopes of seeing it return, to the point they even took to the skies above Netflix to encourage the streamer to pick it up. Fortunately, those efforts were not in vain, and we'll have Season 1 up by Christmas and a new season released in 2024.
Not only that, but the Hageman brothers confirmed to CinemaBlend that the door is still open for Prodigy to continue on Netflix beyond Season 2. As for what that would look like at this point, we're still waiting to see, but it is exciting to speculate in the meantime what is on the way for the upcoming season and what characters may make an appearance.
Use that Netflix subscription on Christmas Day to watch Season 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy, and keep an eye out for an official release date for Season 2 in 2024. Here's hoping for some mild teases along the way and maybe some reveals about which characters from shows could be popping up.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
Most Popular
By Riley Utley
By Megan Behnke
By Ryan LaBee