Following Star Trek: Prodigy's Cancellation And Removal From Paramount+, The Animated Series Has Found A New Streaming Home

If you have a Paramount+ subscription, then you have access to almost all of the Star Trek movies and TV shows at your viewing disposal. I say almost because earlier this year, Star Trek: Prodigy was both cancelled and removed from the streaming service. However, it was soon made clear that the animated series would find a new home rather outright end, and today, that destination has been revealed: Netflix.

It’s been officially announced that the already-released Star Trek: ProdigySeason 1 will become available to Netflix subscribers later in 2023, and Season 2, which is still in production, will arrive sometime in 2024. Although Netflix was once home to various Star Trek shows both domestically and internationally (including Star Trek: Discovery initially airing exclusively there outside of the United States), Prodigy is the first of these shows to become available on the streamer since Paramount+ became the exclusive home of the TV side of the sci-fi franchise. The show also aired its Season 1 episodes on Nickelodeon after premiering on Paramount+, but it’s unclear if that will continue in Season 2.

Kate Mulgrew, who voiced both Admiral Kathryn Janeway and Hologram Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, and will reprise the former role in Season 2, described the Star Trek fanbase in a statement as “the strongest and most intelligent in the world,” and that she and others are “happy to be able to celebrate Prodigy once again” after the fans showed their “collective passion.” Executive producer Alex Kurtzman and co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman said the following in their own statement:

Thank you to our incredible Star Trek: Prodigy fans, who championed not just a show, but a community that’s always been connected by the belief that we build a better future together. We set out to inspire you, but you inspired us. The team is still hard at work on the second season, and we can’t wait to share it with the amazing fans around the world.

Taking place five years after the events of Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 follows a group of young aliens who discovered the Protostar, an abandoned Starlet ship, and took control of it to make their way from the Delta Quadrant to the Alpha Quadrant. Although the Protostar was destroyed towards the end of Season 1, Dal, Gwyn, Jankom Dog, Zero, Rok-Tahk and Murf succeeded in their objective, and while Gwen decided to travel to her homeworld afterwards, the others were welcomed into Starfleet as warrant officers under Admiral Janeway’s command aboard the USS Voyager-A.

Among the things Prodigy fans can look forward to in Season 2 is a continuation of the Janeway and Chaoktay storyline that brought collaborators to tears. For those who need a refresher, the latter, who previously served as the former’s first officer when Voyager was stranded in the Delta Quadrant, originally commanded the Protostar, but was trapped in a future timeline, and Janeway is determined to bring him back via a wormhole that was created in the Season 1 finale. Additionally, Robert Ricardo will reprise The Doctor, the Emergency Medical Hologram who evolved well past his original programming during his seven years aboard Voyager, and the young protagonists will have to get used to the differences between Admiral Janeway and Hologram Janeway.

