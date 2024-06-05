'Star Wars: The Acolyte' Cast Video Interviews

"The Acolyte," starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Amandla Stenberg, is now available to stream on Disney+, and "The Acolyte," starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Amandla Stenberg, is now available to stream on Disney+, and we sat down with members of the cast (Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lee Jung-jae, Rebecca Henderson, Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett) to discuss the making the latest "Star Wars" series. We talk about the possibility of Yoda making an appearance during this season, their "Star Wars" fandom connecting generations of their families, and Dafne Keen gives us her reaction to her "Logan" co-star Hugh Jackman returning to the role of Wolverine.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

00:29 - ‘The Acolyte’s’ Coolest Shot Wasn’t So Gracefully Executed By Dafne Keen

01:40 - Some Of ‘The Acolyte’s’ Characters Required A Lot Of Time In The Makeup Chair…

04:03 - ‘The Acolyte’ Showrunner, Leslye Headland, Was A ‘Star Wars’ Encyclopedia For The Cast

06:39 - ‘The Acolyte’ Cast On ‘Star Wars’ Bringing Their Families Together For Generation

07:55 - Can We Expect Yoda To Make An Appearance In ‘The Acolyte?’

08:19 - ‘Logan’s’ Dafne Keen React To Hugh Jackman Returning To Wolverine In ‘Deadpool 3’