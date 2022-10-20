Tatiana Maslany Talks She-Hulk’s Romance With Daredevil, And Why She Appreciated Charlie Cox’s ‘Goofiness’ On Set

It’s fair to say that even though Tatiana Maslany was the clear cut star of the Disney+ series She-Hulk, there were other characters included throughout the first season that stole away attention from the lead. Just in the bonkers finale alone , She-Hulk introduced an important new character from the Hulk’s story, and explained how the Marvel algorithm works thanks to a meta joke aimed squarely at Kevin Feige . And then there is Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, showing a lighter side as She-Hulk used him as a love interest for Jen Walters, attorney at law. And when we spoke to Maslany as part of a She-Hulk press day, she gushed about the Internet ‘shipping of Matt and Jen, and all of the ways that Cox contributed to that chemistry. Maslany told us:

You could feel it on the day, that these two characters somehow work together. Like, they somehow made sense. They irritate each other, and also are attracted to each other in the classic sort of rom-com way. But also, to see Charlie bring the level of play and goofiness that he did to that character, it’s just so… like, again, it’s the best thing to experience and of course, you fall in love with him.

An unusual thing to say about the Man with No Fear, and the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, but She-Hulk showed that Charlie Cox can play blind attorney Matt Murdock in multiple ways. He playfully bantered with Jen (Tatiana Maslany) as the two of them fought over Leap-Frog, a C-level villain if ever there was one. He flirted with Jen as they both were out of their superhero costumes… and when those costumes hit the bedroom floor. This led to many new MCU fans thirsting over Charlie Cox in memes. It also led to an hilarious Daredevil Walk of Shame moment. Classic.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Now we will be curious what type of Daredevil that Charlie Cox gets to play in the upcoming Marvel TV series Daredevil: Born Again , which was announced by Kevin Feige and is going to return Vincent D’Onofrio as The Kingpin, Wilson Fisk, from the Netflix series. Ahead of this series, we went ahead and ranked the Daredevil episodes , while noting that the tone of that program is so incredibly different from the shows that we have seen on Disney+ so far. At the same time, Marvel Studios says that they are giving Daredevil: Born Again a full 18 episodes to tell its story , and if they are going to adapt the story from the comics, they are going to have to go MUCH darker than the version that we see in She-Hulk (opens in new tab).

No matter what is asked of Charlie Cox, we are confident that he will be able to pull it off. But like Tatiana Maslany, we simply hope that we will see more of the sparks between these two actors, because they have spectacular chemistry, and their passion was one of the strongest takeaways of the entire She-Hulk series.