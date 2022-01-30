Taylor Lautner Describes The Audience’s ‘Insane’ And ‘Hysterical’ Reaction To Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 As The Sequel Turns 10

No matter how many years pass, and how many roles they go on to play, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner will always be associated with the Twilight saga. It’s the film franchise that launched their careers, and when the different movies in the series celebrate anniversaries, it’s fun to be able to go back and ask them about memorable moments while filming the franchise.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 has to have the most sensational sequence in series history, primarily because in that moment, Bill Condon’s adaptation broke from Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling books to create an alternate version of events that drove fans CRAZY. The moment occurs before a possible fight, when Alice Cullen (Ashley Greene) reveals the brutal way the battle could go, leading to a lot of death and chaos. Fans who read the books knew that this shouldn’t have been happening, and reacted accordingly. So when we sat down with Taylor Lautner to speak about his new Kevin James comedy Home Team, we asked him what he recalled about those first Breaking Dawn - Part 2 screenings, now that the movie is turning ten. He told CinemaBlend:

Holy crap. Yeah, I’m remembering that moment as you say it. That was insane. There were thousands of fans in the theater watching that movie, maybe downtown at Nokia, I think. And yeah, the pilot twist moment… people were screaming, crying, just hysterical, thinking ‘What is going on?!’ Yeah, that was crazy.

It’s definitely a movie-going experience I’ll never forget. I didn’t read the Twilight books in their entirety when those movies were opening in theaters. So when we got to Alice’s vision in the conclusion of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, I thoroughly enjoyed what I thought was a truly drastic turn of events for the members of the vampire family on the screen. But I also recall the teenage girls in attendance losing their freaking minds as characters they have loved either died on screen, or turned into killers, themselves. It was bloody. It was bold. And it was pretty damn brilliant.

Enjoy some of the insanity courtesy of this Breaking Dawn - Part 2 clip:

Since the Twilight series, Taylor Lautner has moved on to become part of Adam Sandler’s comedy troupe, appearing in the Grown Ups sequel, the Western The Ridiculous 6, and now Home Team. In the movie, he plays the head football coach of a youth team in Texas who has to take a back seat to NFL coach Sean Payton, played by Kevin James. Home Team is streaming on Netflix as we speak, while you can use our guide all of the upcoming Adam Sandler movies to see what features he has on the horizon.