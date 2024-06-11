'The Boys' Season 4 Video Interviews With Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara And More
'The Boys' is back with Season 4, and its cast is ready to discuss all the gory details.
Watch as Antony Starr ("Homelander"), Chace Crawford (“The Deep / Kevin Moskowitz”), Karen Fukuhara (“Kimiko Miyashiro”), Erin Moriarty (“Starlight / Annie January”), Claudia Doumit (“Victoria Neuman”), Colby Minifie (“Ashley Barrett”), Susan Heyward (“Sister Sage”), and showrunner Eric Kripke chat with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell about superhero fatigue, favorite death scenes, parallels between the show and real life and so much more.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro / Superhero Fatigue Tease
00:19 - Antony Starr Name Drops James Gunn When Explaining Why Superhero Fatigue Doesn’t Concern Him
02:02 - Susan Heyward Says Superhero Fatigue Doesn't Affect The Boys Thanks To Its Writers
02:49 - How Eric Kripke Feels About 'The Boys' Having Real-Life Events Parallel The Show Each Season
03:30 - Karen Fukuhara Picks Her Favorite Kimiko Death
04:09 - Colbie Minifie Gives Us Her Take On How Ashley Has Survived All Of These Years
05:48 - Claudia Doumit Compares Her Time On "Gen V" To "The Boys"
07:09 - Eric Kripke Is Getting Way More Requests From A-Listers To Join The Show
08:02 - How Erin Moriarty Feels About Hanging Up Starlight's Suit In Recent Seasons
