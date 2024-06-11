'The Boys' Season 4 Video Interviews With Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara And More

Watch as Antony Starr ("Homelander"), Chace Crawford (“The Deep / Kevin Moskowitz”), Karen Fukuhara (“Kimiko Miyashiro”), Erin Moriarty (“Starlight / Annie January”), Claudia Doumit (“Victoria Neuman”), Colby Minifie (“Ashley Barrett”), Susan Heyward (“Sister Sage”), and showrunner Eric Kripke chat with CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell about superhero fatigue, favorite death scenes, parallels between the show and real life and so much more.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro / Superhero Fatigue Tease

00:19 - Antony Starr Name Drops James Gunn When Explaining Why Superhero Fatigue Doesn’t Concern Him

02:02 - Susan Heyward Says Superhero Fatigue Doesn't Affect The Boys Thanks To Its Writers

02:49 - How Eric Kripke Feels About 'The Boys' Having Real-Life Events Parallel The Show Each Season

03:30 - Karen Fukuhara Picks Her Favorite Kimiko Death

04:09 - Colbie Minifie Gives Us Her Take On How Ashley Has Survived All Of These Years

05:48 - Claudia Doumit Compares Her Time On "Gen V" To "The Boys"

07:09 - Eric Kripke Is Getting Way More Requests From A-Listers To Join The Show

08:02 - How Erin Moriarty Feels About Hanging Up Starlight's Suit In Recent Seasons