The Conners Adds New Star To Possibly Bring Drama For Darlene And Ben, And I've Already Got My Popcorn

All good things must come to an end, and The Conners is perhaps the most noteworthy TV series set to end in 2025, considering the titular family’s extended pop culture legacy. But that doesn’t mean showrunner Bruce Helford & Co. set them up for a fairy tale conclusion, and the latest casting reveal sounds like it could spark some drama in at least one Lanford home.

Having already revealed that Young Sheldon’s Zoe Perry will join Season 7 for an arc that pairs her up with real-life mom Laurie Metcalf, The Conners has now offered up the exciting news that Robot Chicken co-creator and comedy star Seth Green will bring his talents to the broadcast sitcom in a recurring capacity. But before anybody starts wondering whether his character will nerd out with Jay R. Ferguson’s Ben over T-shirts for Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy (in which Green voiced Howard the Duck), let’s discuss who he’ll be playing.

The first red flag, according to Deadline’s description, comes in the form of the character’s name, as Seth Green will be playing a literal Chad when he joins The Conners. He apparently befriends Darlene while at the Lobo, which seems like it might be another indicator of messiness, unless he’s just hanging around in there for the atmosphere or something.

But here’s the kicker: Chad is in the midst of a legal separation from his wife, which presumably explains his bar presence, and he and Darlene connect over their dark and sardonic senses of humor, and start to confide in each other more and more. But it sounds like their rapidly evolving friendship could send the wrong kind of sparks flying with others who may not want Darlene to meet her sarcasm equal.

Granted, the description doesn’t call out Ben for being a jealous lump, but I can certainly see how that would be the case. It somehow seems even more likely when trying to picture Ferguson’s tall and stocky body next to the shorter and leaner Green, since Ben would likely have zero trouble putting Chad on his ass.

If fans were only getting one episode with Seth Green’s Chad, all of my blathering might be for naught, but he’ll actually be showing up for half of the final season’s installment. Which only amounts to three out of six — with all available to stream with a Hulu subscription — but that’s definitely still enough time to whittle out a meaningful character arc. So who knows? He best not try to mess with Becky and Tyler’s happy relationship, though.

As someone who has always lovingly championed drama between Darlene and Ben — I’ve held out so much hope for Ben and David to straight-up wrestle each other — I can’t wait to see how the always affable and charming Green will get utilized here. I don’t actually think Darlene and Ben will hit a legitimate rough patch because of this, and I don’t even really want it, but I do love a good shake-up.

Here's what fans can look forward to when the season premiere arrives, and one has to wonder if Darlene's celebrating is what sets her up to cross paths with Chad.

Darlene celebrates her promotion, hoping it will allow her to spend more time with Ben. Meanwhile, Jackie stumbles upon an opportunity to sue the pharmaceutical company responsible for Roseanne’s addiction, which sparks a family debate.

I can’t imagine that Chad will actually cause any permanent changes to any married couples’ statuses within The Conners, but I’ll be sitting front and center to see what kind of awkward situations he does cause. Co-star Emma Kenney did say the series finale leaves some open-ended questions for the future, so maybe we can look forward to a Chad-centered spinoff in the future? [Cue Roseanne Conner’s opening titles laughter.]

Be sure to tune into The Conners six-episode final-season celebration when the premiere episode lands on ABC on Wednesday, March 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET.