The Funny Nickname The Flash’s Sasha Calle Gave To Her Supergirl Barbie

The DC Universe has been keeping audiences on their toes since its inception, thanks to twists both in front of behind the camera. The next upcoming DC movie flying into theaters is Andy Muschietti’s The Flash , which has been a long time coming. The movie will introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl, with the actress being made into a variety of merchandise as a result of this role. Calle recently told CinemaBlend about a funny nickname to her Supergirl Barbie… which she regularly carries around.

The Flash looks like it can be a star-making moment for Sasha Calle, who has the honor of being the first Latina actress to play Supergirl . Moviegoers are excited to see how her Kryptonian powers will influence the movie’s action, especially since the multiversal story will bring it back to the events of Man of Steel. As you can see in the video above, CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell had the privilege of speaking with Calle ahead of The Flash’s release. During their chat she revealed her close bond to her Supergirl Barbie, as well as its adorable name. In her words:

Yesterday my publicist was like ‘Where’s Supergirl?’ And I’m like ‘Smalls?’ And he’s like ‘Oh my god. That’s her name: Smalls.’ So one of her nicknames is Smalls. But I love her and I take her everywhere with me. It’s such a joy and such a constant wow moment. And I think her cape also makes everyone turn into a child. Everyone will grab and and they’ll go [flying noises]. And I think for me that is so beautiful and honest so I love it. I take her everywhere. Smalls brightens up the room.

How funny is that? Being made into merchandise is no doubt a surreal experience, especially for the first time. And no matter what happens after The Flash gets its wide theatrical release, Sasha Calle got to become a superhero, and even become a Barbie. Someone call Greta Gerwig and get her added to the Barbie movie stat.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

While press tours can be notoriously grueling ( Ezra Miller was absent throughout The Flash ’s ), Sasha Calle’s comments to CinemaBlend revealed that Smalls has seemingly been with her through it all. What’s more, the Barbie’s cape seems to have an effect on anyone who comes into contact with the doll. Because how can you not want to try and make her fly?

It should be fascinating to see what comes next for Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, and if she appears in a future project after The Flash. James Gunn recently became co-CEO of the DC studios, and has been making sweeping changes in order to form a cohesive shared universe. While Ezra Miller’s DC flick was originally expected to course-correct the franchise's official timeline, it seems that a new cinematic universe may be forming. So things seem very much up in the air.

Reviews for The Flash have been positive, and the movie’s gotten praise from A-listers like Tom Cruise and Stephen King. It’ll be fascinating to see how it performs at the box office, and if that affects the studio’s decision on the characters. Hopefully Sasha Calle gets more outings as the Girl of Steel.