Sasha Calle Shared Her Emotional Reaction Seeing As The First Latina Supergirl In The Flash

Sasha Calle's life changed in February 2021 when it was made official that she would be playing Supergirl in director Andy Muschietti's The Flash movie, and one can easily imagine that it has been an emotional ride for the actress ever since. For example, she had an all-caps reaction to the debut trailer footage of her character – but that was seemingly nothing compared to seeing herself as Supergirl on screen for the first time.

Speaking with People, Sasha Calle recently opened up about what it means to her to be the first Latina Supergirl and what it was like seeing footage of herself in The Flash flying for the first time. She told the magazine about seeing playback of a scene where the heroine from Krypton is levitating in front of the sun, and she was taken aback by it. Said Calle,

It means the world to me. It's such an honor. It's such a joy… It was an out out-of-body experience. I kind of became a five-year-old version of myself looking at this superhero that looked like me, and I couldn't believe it. I started crying and I got really emotional. I wish I would've had her when I was little.

While Sasha Calle is not the first actor to play a live-action version of Supergirl (she follows in the footsteps of Helen Slater and Melissa Benoist), she is the first non-white person to take on the character, and the importance of that is not lost on her. As she explained,

I'm so excited for my community to watch it, to feel seen, to feel represented. It’s such a beautiful thing.

While there are a lot of surprises in The Flash that deserve to remain a secret prior to the film arriving in theaters, it can at the very least be said that Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash (Ezra Miller) meets Supergirl after going back in time and preventing his mother's murder – which ends up radically changing his own future. He ends up on a timeline that is very different from the existing DC Extended Universe, and his desire to try and save the world requires the help of a Kryptonian.

In addition to Sasha Calle and Ezra Miller, the impressive cast of The Flash also includes Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Maribel Verdú, and Ron Livingston. After many delays that forced development to last nearly a full decade, the DC blockbuster will be heading to theaters on Friday, July 16. Stay tuned for more of our coverage of the film here on CinemaBlend, get hyped with our review of The Flash, and learn about all of the blockbusters coming from DC Studios with our Upcoming DC Movies guide.