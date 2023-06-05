Why The Flash’s Ezra Miller Reportedly Isn’t Doing Press For The Movie, Despite Playing Two Roles

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the film world, with a number of shared universes making bold moves. The next upcoming DC movie hitting theaters is Andy Muschietti’s The Flash , which is nearly upon us. But despite the press tour going into full effect, star Ezra Miller has been noticeably absent. And now we reportedly know why they haven’t been around.

The Flash has been a long time coming, and was filmed back in 2021, before James Gunn was hired as the new co-CEO of the DC Universe. After filming, Miller was involved in a number of legal shakeups and controversies, which seemed to put the blockbuster in jeopardy. But the movie went on as planned after Miller issued an apology and sought treatment for mental health issues. And according to an insider who spoke to Variety , they didn’t want to do press and have their own controversies overshadow The Flash. According to that anonymous source:

Ezra wants the movie to open and the conversation to be about the movie and not about Ezra. They are focused on their mental health and don’t want it to be transactional.

There you have it. While we don’t have the identity of this source, their comments seemingly shed some light on Ezra Miller and Warner Bros.’ decision to keep them out of The Flash’s press tour. This has definitely turned a few heads, especially since the Flash trailer revealed that they’re playing two different versions of Barry Allen in the movie.

This strategy of keeping Miller away from press might have succeeded, especially if the goal was to let the movie stand on its own. While there are lingering discussions online about their behavior last year, anticipation for Barry Allen’s multiversal adventure has been steadily increasing. The Flash ’s early reception has been positive , and the DC flick has even gotten approval from Stephen King .

The Flash (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Director: Andy Muschietti Writer: Christina Hodson Cast: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons Release Date/Platform: June 16th in theaters.

Of course, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Ezra Miller’s role in the DC Universe. James Gunn and Peter Safran are making sweeping changes to the franchise in order to make it a more cohesive cinematic universe. Henry Cavill is out as Superman , and fans are wondering if the studio might part ways with Miller given their controversies. Only time will tell.

From the looks of it, The Flash is going to be a wild ride through the DCU. Barry Allen will try to go back in time to save his late mother, seemingly creating an alternative timeline in the process. The upcoming DC flick will go back to the shared universe’s Man of Steel origins, as we’ll see the heroes try and stop Zod’s invasion. In addition to two Barry Allens, audiences will also be treated to both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s take on Batman, as well as the introduction of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.