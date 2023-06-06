The Flash Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Ezra Miller’s New DC Blockbuster
Get ready for some time-travel hijinks.
This summer is chock-full of big movie releases, including plenty of superhero action for those looking to escape the heat. For DC fans, it’s an especially exciting time, as seeing Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen in The Flash has been a long time coming. The wait is nearly over now, with Andy Muschietti’s blockbuster set to speed onto the big screen on June 16, and the reviews are here to tell us everything we want to know before purchasing a ticket.
The movie will dive into the popular Flashpoint storyline from the comics, in which Barry goes back in time to try to prevent his mother’s murder — as well as his father being wrongly accused — which is sure to cause some interesting things to happen, as is the case when history gets course-corrected. Critics’ reactions to the film’s CinemaCon premiere were overwhelmingly positive, with CinemaBlend’s Sean O'Connell and Hannah Saulic saying it exceeded their expectations. Let’s see what others are saying, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of The Flash. Nick Venable rates the blockbuster an impressive 4.5 stars out of 5, calling it DC lore-building at its finest. He continues:
Kevin Harley of GamesRadar rates the movie 3 out of 5 stars. While the critic points out its effective emotional stakes, he says the film often caves to excess, with too many under-integrated elements. More from the review:
Jenna Anderson of ComicBook.com rates it 3 out of 5, calling The Flash “undoubtedly fun,” if not sometimes inconsequential. But its liveliness is infectious, and moviegoers will witness some truly unbelievable moments, Anderson says. The critic continues:
Alex Flood of NME gives the movie 4 out of 5 stars, calling it a funny, action-packed and (naturally) fast-paced adventure with a moving story at its core. According to the review:
Tom Gliatto of People is in line with other critics who find The Flash funny and original, even calling the blockbuster “giddy.” Gliatto says it almost feels like a re-evaluation of the entire Justice League, writing:
As noted by the previous critic, it does seem like DC sometimes isn’t regarded as highly as the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe, but The Flash seems to have everything from a heart-wrenching story to loads of humor and plenty of time-traveling hijinks. If this is a superhero movie you want to check out, you can do so starting Friday, June 16, when The Flash hits the big screen. Be sure to see what other flicks are headed our way with our 2023 Movie Release Calendar.
