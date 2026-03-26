OK, How Do The Madison Actors Who Play Abby’s Kids Feel About Their Mom’s Relationship With Van?
There's a lot to consider when it comes to this couple.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Spoilers for Season 1 of The Madison are ahead! If you are not caught up, you can stream all six episodes with a Paramount+ subscription.
I don’t know about you, but when Season 1 of The Madison ended on the 2026 TV schedule, I was thinking about Abby and Van. After it was confirmed that Stacy was fine and back in Montana, I immediately started wondering about her daughter and the cop she started falling for. Now that we know Season 2 is well on its way, I’m thinking about what’s next for them and, more specifically, how Abby’s kids feel about their mom’s budding romance with Van.
How Abby’s Kids Feel About Her Relationship With Van
The Madison is full of memorable family moments between characters like Beau Garrett’s Paige and Elle Chapman’s Abby, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Stacy and Patrick J. Adams' Russell and more. However, the romance was what was always at the top of my mind. Yes, that means Stacy and Preston. However, I was even more invested in Abby and Van. Their budding romance was delightful, and as we wait for Season 2, I’m wondering if they can find a way to be together.Article continues below
Thinking about that, I started wondering about their kids and how they feel about this potential relationship. That’s because, if Abby and Van move forward together, their children are sure to have strong feelings about them. So, I asked Amiah Miller, who plays Abby’s older daughter Bridgett, how her character feels about her mom’s romance. In response, she said:
In the show, when Abby and Van kiss for the first time, her daughters do seem over the moon about it. However, as the show goes on, the couple faces an impasse as they realize they don’t necessarily want the same things in life.
But it seems like that could change, and Abby, specifically, could find a home in Montana. Especially since The Madison ended with her mom back on their land, it seems inevitable that she’ll go back. Plus, her kids like it there, and they like Van too, as Alaina Pollack, who plays her younger daughter Macy, told me:
So, clearly, the kids want them to be together. In fact, they’re cheering their mom on. However, can Abby and Van figure out how to make it work?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
What The Madison’s Van Actor Thinks About His Character’s Chances With Abby
Well, I asked Ben Schnetzer, who plays Van, that question. During my interview with him, we spoke about his odds with Abby and if they’re star-crossed lovers. Speaking about the situation the two characters are in, and what could happen next, he said:
Thankfully, that sacrifice won’t be at the expense of the children, seeing as they support this relationship and are falling in love with Montana. I think the sacrifice will have more to do with how willing these two are to change their own lives for each other.
While that’s quite the hurdle to get over, Schnetzer said there’s still a “spark” worth exploring:
So, with that spark still very much there, and with the support of their families, Abby and Van could be headed in a great direction.
I think the thing that’s getting in their way is themselves. So, can they work all that out together? Well, we’ll find out when The Madison returns for Season 2.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.