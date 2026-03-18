The Story Behind Abby And Paige’s Fight Scene In The Madison, And How Elle Chapman Actually Got Punched During It

Spoilers for Season 1, Episode 3 of The Madison are ahead! You can stream the first three episodes with a Paramount+ subscription now, and the last three will premiere on Saturday, March 21.

Taylor Sheridan’s latest show on the 2026 TV schedule , The Madison, does not have the brutal scenes Yellowstone was known for. However, don’t let that fool you. There is still a lot of verbal sparring, and in Episode 3, there’s a literal fight between Paige and Abby. In fact, that particular fight between the sisters is so intense, I had to ask Elle Chapman, who plays Paige, about it. In response, she told me how she literally got punched as they were filming.

The battle (and yes, that is an appropriate way to describe this, in my opinion) begins when Beau Garrett’s character, Abby, asks Paige if she wants breakfast. Quickly, Paige calls her sister out for acting like living in the country is normal and uses some very creative language, calling Abby a “juice fasting, fucking hypocrite.” Then, once the kids are out of the house, Abby explodes at her sibling and slaps her, and then Paige literally hits back. What follows is an absolute brawl between the two women. So, I asked Chapman what it was like to film such an intense scene, and she told me:

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Okay, that was a crazy scene to film. I mean, it's a lot of stunts, so obviously we did a lot of prep for that. And it's very mechanical in that way, where we have to hit certain marks, and we're like – it's all choreographed. But I personally struggled a little bit with that scene, because it's a crazy thing to have to film that, I kept laughing, almost, you know, especially like the shoving her into the bookcase.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

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It was crazy to watch this moment in Season 1 of The Madison , too. The scene serves as a breaking point for the two sisters as they continue to work to adapt to their new normal in Montana. It was visceral, and it allowed them to get all their anger out, albeit in a very violent way.

Actually, it was so aggressive that Chapman literally got punched while they were filming the scene. Her on-screen husband, Patrick J. Adams, brought that up during our discussion, which led to the following back and forth:

Parick J. Adams : Did you end up punching her for real?

: Did you end up punching her for real? Elle Chapman : She punched me.

: She punched me. Patrick J. Adams: Oh, she punched you.

To be clear, Garrett accidentally punched Chapman. The Paige actress explained that to me, too. Noting when exactly that happened, she said:

She accidentally, at the end, when she's on top of me, her hand slipped, and it cut me a tiny bit on my eyebrow. And I remember filming that, and I was like, ‘Hey, you hit me.’ And she's like, ‘Oh, sorry!’

Now, while I’m sure it was no fun to get punched, the fight scene is very effective. It shows the deep tension between the two characters, and after their big blowout, it seems to help them heal a bit, too.

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To that point, Elle Chapman explained that this scene really helps highlight the sisterly bond between Abby and Paige:

We feel like sisters. And, I mean, that was just a fun scene to film. But, I mean, I think Paige and Abby, you know, they're real sisters. And sometimes – I don't think sometimes you get in fights like that with your siblings – you do get in arguments, and that's kind of what makes you so close to them. Because you feel comfortable showing, maybe not, your best selves to each other, but, yeah, that was a crazy scene.

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Well, now that the fight is over, and the women got yelled at by their mom, Stacy (Michelle Pfeiffer) , for it, I’m curious to see how their relationship develops from here. Now that they’ve gotten their aggression out, maybe Abby and Paige can move forward together and acclimate to Montana in a healthier and more productive way.

We’ll get to find out if that happens soon, too, because the final three episodes of The Madison’s first season will be released on Saturday on Paramount+.