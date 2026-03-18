The Story Behind Abby And Paige’s Fight Scene In The Madison, And How Elle Chapman Actually Got Punched During It
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Spoilers for Season 1, Episode 3 of The Madison are ahead! You can stream the first three episodes with a Paramount+ subscription now, and the last three will premiere on Saturday, March 21.
Taylor Sheridan’s latest show on the 2026 TV schedule, The Madison, does not have the brutal scenes Yellowstone was known for. However, don’t let that fool you. There is still a lot of verbal sparring, and in Episode 3, there’s a literal fight between Paige and Abby. In fact, that particular fight between the sisters is so intense, I had to ask Elle Chapman, who plays Paige, about it. In response, she told me how she literally got punched as they were filming.
The battle (and yes, that is an appropriate way to describe this, in my opinion) begins when Beau Garrett’s character, Abby, asks Paige if she wants breakfast. Quickly, Paige calls her sister out for acting like living in the country is normal and uses some very creative language, calling Abby a “juice fasting, fucking hypocrite.” Then, once the kids are out of the house, Abby explodes at her sibling and slaps her, and then Paige literally hits back. What follows is an absolute brawl between the two women. So, I asked Chapman what it was like to film such an intense scene, and she told me:Article continues below
It was crazy to watch this moment in Season 1 of The Madison, too. The scene serves as a breaking point for the two sisters as they continue to work to adapt to their new normal in Montana. It was visceral, and it allowed them to get all their anger out, albeit in a very violent way.
Actually, it was so aggressive that Chapman literally got punched while they were filming the scene. Her on-screen husband, Patrick J. Adams, brought that up during our discussion, which led to the following back and forth:
- Parick J. Adams: Did you end up punching her for real?
- Elle Chapman: She punched me.
- Patrick J. Adams: Oh, she punched you.
To be clear, Garrett accidentally punched Chapman. The Paige actress explained that to me, too. Noting when exactly that happened, she said:
Now, while I’m sure it was no fun to get punched, the fight scene is very effective. It shows the deep tension between the two characters, and after their big blowout, it seems to help them heal a bit, too.
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To that point, Elle Chapman explained that this scene really helps highlight the sisterly bond between Abby and Paige:
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Well, now that the fight is over, and the women got yelled at by their mom, Stacy (Michelle Pfeiffer), for it, I’m curious to see how their relationship develops from here. Now that they’ve gotten their aggression out, maybe Abby and Paige can move forward together and acclimate to Montana in a healthier and more productive way.
We’ll get to find out if that happens soon, too, because the final three episodes of The Madison’s first season will be released on Saturday on Paramount+.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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