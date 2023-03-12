The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff Offers Up Funny Take On What 'Annoys' Her About Co-Star Pedro Pascal, And We Think He'd Agree

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Mandalorian episode "Chapter 18: The Mines Of Mandalore." So read at your own risk!

Going into The Mandalorian Season 3, we knew things were going to be tense between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze, considering the events of the Season 2 finale. And that proved to be the case in the premiere and second episode of the new season. But as they made their way through the mines of Mandalore in the latter, it seemed that they were starting to form a mutual respect for one another. Things are complicated between them, but the relationship between Bo-Katan actress Katee Sackhoff and Mando himself Pedro Pascal is a bit different. Sackhoff humorously revealed how Pascal "annoys" her, and Pascal might actually agree.

CinemaBlend caught up with Katee Sackhoff ahead of Season 3 of The Mandalorian and got thoughts from her on what it's like to work with Pedro Pascal. Sackhoff wasn't afraid to get candid with us, but her statement may give fans some humorously mixed signals about where she stands with Pascal:

You're not supposed to be that handsome. I mean, that's just like, that is the thing. Like, that is what annoys me the most about Pedro is like you are... You're not supposed to be kind. You know, you're not supposed to be humble. You're not supposed to be, you know, understanding and giving, and like funny. Like, you can't have it all. That's why I hate him. I hate him!

Katee Sackhoff delivered the most backhanded insults I've heard in a good while, perhaps to signal that she has no beef with her co-star on The Mandalorian. At least, not one she's publicly willing to admit on a red carpet anyway. I, personally, wouldn't blame her if she's secretly mad that Din has the Darksaber as opposed to Bo-Katan because, clearly, she's much more skilled at using it.

Of course, I'm joking in suggesting there's an actual animosity between the two Star Wars actors. As anyone can see in the video below, the Battlestar Galactica alum is all smiles and not giving any hint of actual anger in our interview with her, which is sure to be music to her colleague's ears:

The Mandalorian fans can only hope that, somehow, Din and Bo-Katan can become as friendly as Katee Sackhoff and Pedro Pascal seem to be. It does appear as though their connection was somewhat strengthened while they were in the mines of Mandalore, as they're both finding that there's truth in both of the perspectives from which they view the planet they love.

Bo-Katan may believe that Din's coven and "The Way" contributed to the fall of Mandalore, but even her modernist views of the planet seems like they may be challenged in the near future. (I mean, are we about to see the Mythosaur appear in Season 3 and help lead Din to reunite the people of Mandalore?)

On top of that, there's still a question of who is best suited to lead Mandalore. While Din is in control of the Darksaber, he clearly lacks the proper training to use it.And while Bo-Katan looks to be far more experienced, she lost what followers she had when Din obtained the weapon.

Perhaps The Mandalorian is angling to have Bo-Katan and Din reunite the Mandalorians dispersed across the galaxy. It'd be a quite a sight to see, but only time will tell if it pans out. In the meantime, I'm happy to hear more funny comments from Katee Sackhoff or Pedro Pascal regarding their own relationship. I'm sure Sackhoff could manage to conjure up a few more hilariously sweet reasons for why her colleague "annoys" here, with Pascal soaking up the praise in return.

Those with a Disney+ subscription can watch new episodes of The Mandalorian when they drop on Wednesdays. You'll also want to do yourself a favor by checking out the 2023 TV schedule as well as our list of upcoming Star Wars TV shows and movies.