The Masked Singer’s Lovebird Hints At Future Reality TV Appearances And Showcasing A New Side Of Themselves To Audiences

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 11 episode "Transformers Night." Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer is known for shocking reveals, and while the latest elimination may not make the list for everybody, I certainly was shocked to learn Lovebird's identity after seeing them go home on their second appearance. It was also surprising to see them back on network television, but Colton Brown-Underwood has returned, and it may not be the last time we see him doing reality TV.

Brown-Underwood, formerly known to The Bachelor viewers simply as Colton Underwood before coming out as gay and marrying his partner Jordan C. Brown, spoke about appearing as his true self to audiences on The Masked Singer, which had me wondering if it was the first of many more appearances in reality television. I asked the reality star if we could expect to see him on The Traitors or maybe Celebrity Big Brother, and he said the following:

Yeah, I mean, I don't ever speak in definitives. I'm just figuring out exactly what's gonna be next on my slate. I'm naturally a very competitive person. I love competing. I love being in the entertainment landscape. So there's a couple things that are in the works right now. But, it's definitely sort of my return back to [reality] TV. And I'm excited for what's to come next.

In short, it sounds like Colton Brown-Underwood is already in discussions for future reality show performances. Whether or not those come to fruition are yet to be determined, and I wouldn't expect to see him back with The Bachelor anytime soon. Brown-Underwood said in 2021 he doesn't mess with the franchise, with a couple of expletives that make it seem he has no interest in retreading that old ground.

It's understandable, considering Colton Brown-Underwood has gone through a lot of changes since then, and it sounds like he's hoping to showcase a new side of himself to audiences. The reality star shared with CinemaBlend how he's already doing that with one side project and navigating how to share this side of himself with the world:

I think I'm doing that right now with Daddyhood. I have a new podcast out that I have guests on, and this first season is more about fertility and letting people in on my family-building journey with Jordan. That's been something that I've taken a lot of pride in and I think it's been really, a special project. But outside of that just always navigating what I want to share and what we want to share now that we're married and having a family and respecting his boundaries. But also understanding that you know, there's people who look up to me and what I've been through and, and knowing that I wanna sort of give them all of the information and, and life experiences that I've had,

Colton Brown-Underwood just laid out how complicated it can be to be a reality star who wishes to have a private life as well. With that said, it seems like he's willing to navigate it for the sake of others, and we could see more of him beyond the series Coming Out Colton, which is available with a Netflix subscription. Of course, we won't see him on The Masked Singer anymore, given his elimination alongside Koala, who was NFL pro athlete DeMarcus Ware.

Transformers Night was another exciting episode that somehow outdid The Masked Singer's fantastic Season 11 premiere, and I give all the credit to Optimus Prime. Sure, Rita Ora has been a fantastic addition to the panel, but can you imagine having the leader of the Autobots on the panel? If we can never get a movie about Optimus Prime, that would be a pretty sweet consolation prize.

Until the day the Autobots live among us, I'll be content with new episodes of The Masked Singer on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those who want to revisit Colton Brown-Underwood's previous performance can do so with a Hulu subscription, and I'd certainly recommend they do because it was impressive.