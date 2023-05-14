Chris Harrison, Jodie Sweetin, And More React After The Bachelor Alum Colton Underwood Gets Married

Another veteran of The Bachelor has made it down the aisle to say “I do,” but it wasn’t with someone they met on the show. Colton Underwood, the Season 23 lead who famously jumped a fence in an effort to escape ABC’s reality TV cameras, married Jordan C. Brown in front of 200 guests May 13 in a romantic ceremony in Napa Valley. Several celebrities — including former host of The Bachelor Chris Harrison — sent their congratulations to the former football player.

Colton Underwood came out as gay in 2021 during an interview on Good Morning America, years after appearances on the Bachelor Nation reality shows, and that milestone in his life was documented on the Netflix series Coming Out Colton. Rumors began to circulate that he and Jordan C. Brown were an item later that year, with Underwood confirming the relationship in December. By February 2022 they were engaged, and a little over a year later, the happy couple are officially married! The groom shared the happy news on Instagram with exclusive photos from People :

A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Several celebs rushed to the comments section of Colton Underwood’s post to offer well-wishes to the couple, including Chris Harrison, who was still the host of the Bachelor Nation shows when Underwood appeared. He wrote:

Congratulations my friend. Loved celebrating with you both all damn night. Just a spectacular celebration of your love.

The TV personality was joined by his fiancée Lauren Zima and a couple of other Bachelor Nation members in sending love to the newlyweds:

Lauren Zima: ❤️❤️❤️ SUCH AN AMAZING WEDDING AND WEEKEND! So very happy for you two. Loved witnessing your love!!!!

Congrats you two!!! ❤️❤️

More big names from outside of Bachelor Nation also flocked to the comments section, including Full House alum Jodie Sweetin and others, who said:

While Colton Underwood found fame on the Bachelor Nation dating shows, his relationship with those in the franchise was strained after he starred as The Bachelor. Cassie Rudolph, who was the last woman standing on his season — though they did not get engaged on the show — filed a restraining order against Underwood in September 2020 after they broke up in April , saying he stalked and harassed her. According to Rudolph, Underwood placed a tracking device on her vehicle — which he admitted to — and loitered outside her bedroom window at 2 a.m.

That friction only increased with the release of Coming Out Colton, when Tayshia Adams accused him of lying about what happened on their Fantasy Suite date, and Nick Viall and Ben Higgins disputed Colton Underwood’s claims that Chris Harrison had been the only person to contact him after he came out. In the end, Underwood has said he doesn’t want to be associated with The Bachelor , saying “I don’t fuck with them anymore, they don’t fuck with me.”

At least his friendship with Chris Harrison has endured, and it looks like Colton Underwood was surrounded by a lot of love for his special day.