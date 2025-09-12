The Members Of Spinal Tap Talk About Their Return After More Than 40 Years

Members David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) and filmmaker Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner) join us to talk about the return of Spinal Tap in "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues." The band chats about returning to the stage over 40 years after "This is Spinal Tap," their influence on modern megastars like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, and it was like to be embraced by one Beatle (Paul McCartney) and denied by another (Ringo Starr).

Video Chapters

00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:25 - Spinal Tap Talks Working With Paul McCartney And Being Turned Down By Ringo

00;01;17 - The Many Famous Drummers Spinal Tap Tried To Audition

00;01;53 - How Spinal Tap Has Influenced The Likes Of Taylor Swift & Beyoncé

00;04;17 - There No Such Thing As “Too Raunchy” For Filmmaker Marty DiBergi

00;04;50 - The Poetry Of Spinal Taps Lyrics

00;06;02 - Outro