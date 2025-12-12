I cannot tell you how many times Sydney Sweeney has been candid about not getting any work done on her face or body, but I would guess it’s been more times than I can count on two hands. I also know just very recently she opened about about being “scared of needles,” mentioning she hadn’t gotten work done. Yet given her looks and very curvy figure, none of this has stymied the conversation about her body . You know what might, though? An actual freaking lie detector test.

The folks at Vanity Fair have been doing these for years, and The Housemaid’ movie's Amanda Seyfried and Sydney were the latest actresses willing to get in on the game. They spoke about body sweat, drinking coffee and more before getting to the more serious questions. Due to all the recent commentary, Seyfried did not beat around the bush and flat-out asked her co-star and viral video co-conspirator: “Are your boobs real?”

Amanda Seyfried: "There’s been a question on everyone’s minds recently, and I just have to ask, are your boobs real?"

Sydney Sweeney: "Yes."

Amanda: "Have you ever had any work done on them?"

Sydney: "No, I’ve never gotten any work done anywhere. "

Lie detector person: "That was truthful."

It’s easy to see why this question would need to be asked in this sort of forum. Sydney Sweeney’s chest is so famous at this point Chloe Fineman even spoofed it in a viral SNL skit . That’s usually a good benchmark for whether or not a topic has entered the cultural lexicon, and I’d assume if I were Sydney Sweeney, this repetitive conversation would get a bit old.

She doesn't seem to mind the question from her co-star, though. Hopefully, Amanda Seyfried has helped her to put the questions about her body to rest for good. In general, a lie detector test is a good benchmark for what’s truthful and what’s not. Although I will point out Robert Pattinson was deemed truthful when he said he’d return for another Twilight movie , and I still feel he bamboozled the system somehow. In this case, Sweeney did get called out for being "deceptive" in regards to a question about coffee, so there seems to be a clear way to spot her truthful responses, here. And the woman doing the lie detector test is one of my favorite parts of the whole interview, so give it a watch if you haven't already.

Sydney Sweeney & Amanda Seyfried Take Lie Detector Tests | Vanity Fair - YouTube Watch On