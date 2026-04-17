Reviews Are In For Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, And Critics Have The Same Complaints
A new twist on a classic monster.
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The opportunity to do a mummy movie that was a truly terrifying experience was what Lee Cronin says attracted him to the project, and now, hitting the 2026 movie release calendar, we’ve got the finished product in Lee Cronin’s The Mummy. This iteration centers around a girl, Katie, who has been found alive(?) eight years after being abducted. First reactions had moviegoers dropping a lot of F-bombs, so let’s see if critics can expound on those a little now that they’ve had time to process.
Natalie Grace portrays the so-called monster in this iteration, but in addition to wondering if this even counts as a mummy movie, most critics seem to agree that at over two hours, the movie’s just simply too long. In his review of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, Guy Lodge of Variety says there’s “no earthly (or unearthly) reason” for the upcoming horror movie to have a 133-minute runtime. Lodge writes:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN rates it a “Good” 7 out of 10, writing that Lee Cronin’s The Mummy will be “one of the saddest, funniest, messiest, and above all, meanest horror flicks” you see this year. It’s so ugly that movie fans’ mileage for such horrors may vary, but genre fans are likely in for a decent ride. Adlakha says:Article continues below
Dan Jolin of Empire gives it 3 stars out of 5, saying the “domestic chills, body horror, paranormal scares and gore-drenched action” should keep horror hounds happy, even as sticklers will likely agree this isn’t really a mummy movie. Jolin continues:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire grades the film a C-, writing that anyone who wants to see “a possessed child peel semi-congealed strips of rotten flesh off their leg” will have a blast at Lee Cronin’s The Mummy. But that may be it, Ehrlich says:
Johnny Oleksinski of the NY Post rates it 1.5 out of 4 stars, agreeing with other critics that it feels more like The Exorcist than a mummy movie and is both “diabolically long and determinedly uninteresting.” Lee Cronin’s effort made this critic yearn for the days of Dwayne Johnson’s rocky acting in The Scorpion King, and he found himself wishing Brendan Fraser would heroically swing in to save the day. Oleksinski writes:
While the critics seem to agree the mummy movie — if you can even call it that — doesn’t need to be over two hours, not all of the reviews are bad. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has a 53% Rotten Tomatoes score as of this writing, so if you decide this sounds like an experience you need to see for yourself, you can catch the movie in theaters starting Friday, April 17.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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