The One Piece Voice Actors Have A Favorite Arc In Mind, And Why Am I Not Surprised?
To be honest, it really is the best arc.
One Piece has been around for quite a number of episodes, and the voice actors all have a clear favorite arcs, none of which surprise me - Wano Country, Water 7, and Skypiea.
When it comes to anime of all kinds, there are plenty that fit the bill as some of the best out there. You could consider classics like Pokémon and its various anime series, or even Sailor Moon. Alternatively, you might relate to newer releases like Attack on Titan or even the intense Chainsaw Man.
However, no other anime has left its mark on the world quite like One Piece. The series, spanning an impressive 1000+ episodes, has been on the air since the 1990s and continues to gain popularity. For context, One Piece holds the record as the best-selling manga of all time, and its anime episode count rivals that of The Simpsons.
To celebrate the release of more episodes of the English Dub of One Piece on Crunchyroll, the talented voice actors took part in an interview with Cinemablend. They were posed a simple question: after voicing characters like Luffy, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp for so long, what was their favorite arc?
Two of them, Colleen Clinkenbeard and Luci Christian – who respectively lend their voices to the main character Luffy and the loveable Nami – both concurred that the Wano Country arc stands out as the best. Clinkenbeard mentioned that for a while, her favorites were Whole Cake Island and Thriller Bark. However, Wano Country eventually took the top spot:
Luci Christian swiftly agreed and echoed Colleen’s sentiment that Wano Country ranks among the best. She also noted that she relished the opportunity to engage in a lengthy arc within Wano Country, as such a chance hadn't arisen since taking on the roles. She added that Wano was one of those stories that genuinely "hooks" fans onto One Piece:
When Eric Vale, who voices Sanji, was asked the same question, he shared that the Skypiea arc held a special place in his heart. It reminded him of the beginning of his journey voicing Sanji:
Sonny Strait, the voice behind Usopp, also had his own favorite – the Water 7 arc. For him, this arc was particularly cherished because it marked a point where Usopp began to be taken seriously. He referenced a tearful scene from an earlier part of the interview during this arc that showcased Usopp's emotional depth, along with several other pivotal moments for the character:
In any case, it's not surprising that two out of the four agree that the Wano Country arc ranks as the best among all. Wano Country has been unfolding for a while, marked by several pivotal moments throughout the series, with much more yet to come. And now with the Netflix live-action One Piece release, it’s the best time to check it out.
If you're not up-to-date with the English Dub of One Piece, you can catch it on Crunchyroll now and immerse yourself in the magic of Wano Country – or take a nostalgic trip back in time to experience Water 7 or Skypiea.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Big nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire. Will forever hate season eight. Superhero and horror geek. And please don't debate me on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!
Most Popular
By Mike Reyes
By Nick Venable
By Nick Venable
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey