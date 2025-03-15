The Parenting Was Stoked To Land Succession's Brian Cox, But I Wasn’t Prepared For This Hilarious Butt Double Discrepancy
Who do we believe here?
Mild SPOILERS are ahead for The Parenting, now streaming on Max.
One of the new movies streaming to definitely check out this weekend is The Parenting – which is an easy sell once you see the cast assembled for the horror comedy. The likes of Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, Dean Norris and Parker Posey all come together for a hilarious haunting movie at a remote getaway. While I wasn’t expecting Brian Cox being the actor of the bunch to get possessed, what surprised me more was what happened when I interviewed the cast and filmmakers. I got two different answers regarding Cox going nude for the movie, and no, I wasn’t even looking for the answer to that question from the get go.
First off, when I spoke to the director of The Parenting, Craig Johnson, he spoke to nabbing Brian Cox for the movie. In his words:
Especially since he was part of the Succession cast, and the actor has been known to be critical of the Hollywood industry, Johnson admits he really didn’t expect Cox to say yes to his silly movie. But, when he did, it allowed the production to get so many huge names to round out the cast.
During my chat with Dean Norris, famously from Breaking Bad, he shared his wonderful experience working with the 78-year-old, but I wasn’t prepared for him to out Cox for showing his actual butt in the movie. As Norris said:
While I was talking to Norris, The Parenting actor applauded Brian Cox for taking on the role, especially as a kind of foil to his role of Logan Roy in Succession in recent years. The Scottish performer is also a classically trained Shakespearean actor who has won two Laurence Olivier Awards for productions he was part of in the ‘80s.
After the revelation, which occurs in the movie while Cox's character becomes possessed by an entity in their cabin, I followed up with Johnson on the detail and he had something else to say about the scene:
I’m not sure what to do with this range of answers. But honestly, it matters less to me if Brian Cox actually dropped his pants for The Parenting, and more that there’s actually a butt double discrepancy here. Is Dean Norris just messing with us and his new friend Cox? When you’re talking to actors, it can be hard to tell exactly what’s honest and what's a great performance sometimes, but it was certainly believable when he brought it up.
No matter, someone’s butt is in The Parenting, and it’s a funny moment amidst a lot of fun improv throughout the movie. Another cast member also told us about a Friends moment that happened with Lisa Kudrow on set as well.
