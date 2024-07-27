'The Rings of Power' Interviews With Charlie Vickers, Charles Edwards And Sam Hazeldine | SDCC 2024
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" returns to Prime Video in August with Season 2.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" returns to Prime Video in August with Season 2, and the cast stopped by our suite at San Diego Comic-Con to dive into everything you want to know about Season 1 and what's to come. Watch as they discuss Charlie's big Sauron reveal and keeping that secret, new details about Season 2 Episode 1, what it was like to film the creation of the rings and so much more.
Katie was born and raised in St. Louis, and got her degree in Journalism even though she was the first to raise her hand when a professor asked "who here hates reporting?" She loves everything about video production, which probably stems from her obsession with movies and TV since she was young. When she's not dominating at Scene It? or scheming over the video team's workflow, she's probably snuggling with her dog or re-reading the Sarah J. Maas universe for the third time.