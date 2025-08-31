The Roses Ending: The Cast Break Down What They Think Happens After ‘Shocking’ Final Moments, And It’s Diabolical
SPOILERS ahead.
We’ve seen a lot of great romantic comedies over the years, but we’re not sure the release of The Roses counts as one after that ending. CinemaBlend spoke with the supporting cast of the latest of 2025 movie releases, and they had some diabolical thoughts about what happens next.
After we witness Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman’s Theo and Ivy Rose fall in love and then fall into hate with one another, we’re convinced we’re going to watch one of them murder the other before the impossible happens. The couple actually makes up! However, their rekindling is short-lived when they accidentally burn their own gorgeous house down and themselves.
During our interview with the cast (in video form above), the hilarious Jamie Demetriou told us what’s next for Rory after the Roses die with these words:
The wife of Demetriou’s Rory is played by Zoë Chao, who also didn’t think the couple would mourn long for the couple. As she said:
Yikes! Well, The Roses does expose the couple at the center of the black comedy to be rather mean, but it’s interesting to think about how they kind of had fake friends too. Kate McKinnon added this:
Throughout The Roses, McKinnon’s Amy is trying to show her interest in opening up her marriage with Samberg’s Barry, especially by doing a lot of flirting with Cumberbatch’s Theo. But with him dead, it sounds like she’d simply move on with a new target.
Sunita Mani, who plays Ivy’s sous chef, also had a pretty selfish look at her character when discussing the ending:
Ncuti Gatwa, who also talked to us in the same interview about his Doctor Who exit, suggested that Jane would probably make a massive mosaic inspired by the couple’s death. That has to be the sweetest of all the responses.
To round things out, Mani said this about how she thinks Gatwa’s Jeffrey, who plays the restaurant manager, might deal with the death, and Gatwa agreed. In Mani’s words:
It all definitely seems to check out after seeing the movie. Crazy how not one of them suggested raising the two children they would leave behind after their death, but that’s a black comedy for you!
The Roses is both a remake of the 1989 movie with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner and one of this year’s book adaptations, considering both movies are based on Warren Adler’s novel. You can check out our The Roses review now that you’ve experienced the funny relationship film.
