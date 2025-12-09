Apparently The Amazing Race U-Turn Drama Got So Heated Phil Keoghan Had To Step In
Sounds like it was even messier than what we saw.
U-Turns are typically contentious on The Amazing Race, but even as U-Turns go, we’ve had a lot of hard feelings this season. Izzy and Paige were furious for multiple legs after they got U-turned by frontrunners Jas and Jag. A few episodes later, the live U-Turn devolved into a mess of accusations and hard feelings that criss-crossed multiple teams. Ahead of the finale, host Phil Keoghan was asked about all that bitterness, and it turns out we only saw a small portion of it.
Speaking to Parade Magazine, the longtime face of The Amazing Race was asked about the live U-Turn, and he said he had to step in multiple times to stop the drama from getting out of hand. Apparently the players voted, pointed fingers, argued and voted again for more than ninety minutes, and it would have taken even longer if he didn’t repeatedly try to keep them on track.
It’s not surprising that teams would have feelings about getting U-Turned. They’re in a race for huge prize money, and getting U-Turned means there’s a significant chance you’re going to be eliminated during that leg. With some notable exceptions over the years, however, there’s typically an understanding that getting U-Turned is part of the game, and while it’s annoying, the team that U-Turns you is well within their rights to do so.
This season, however, there has clearly been personal bad blood and resentment about the decisions teams are making. From Keoghan’s perspective, that’s less a byproduct of random chance or the game evolving and more a byproduct of the special circumstances this season. Every team has at least one Big Brother player, and many of them have personal connections with each other. Some are dating. Some used to date. Some shared prior Big Brother seasons and had a lot of unresolved conflicts. Others had positives relationships and formed very overt alliances.
Because of all these emotions, they brought a lot of that into the game, which is perhaps why people got so upset about the U-Turn choices. That’s certainly what Phil thinks…
This season has definitely felt different than the standard Amazing Race cycle. In addition to all that drama, we’ve also gotten players who were, by and large, more comfortable on camera because of their prior reality television experience. That’s made many of the confessionals more energetic and exciting, but at the same time, it’s also made them feel a little more polished, for better or for worse.
You can check out The Amazing Race finale on Wednesday this week. There are a lot of competitive teams left; so, it should be a terrific conclusion that may or may not be filled with drama.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.