The Stars of Easter Sunday Share Why They Are Grateful To Be Raised by Strong Filipino Women
The Easter Sunday actors reflected on their respective upbringings.
While this weekend is providing blockbuster entertainment in the form of Brad Pitt’s action movie Bullet Train, on the comedy side of things, a trailblazing movie has opened called Easter Sunday. This is the first big studio movie to spotlight a Filipino ensemble cast, with its lineup of talent including Jo Koy, Tia Carrere and Lydia Gaston. CinemaBlend’s own Law Sharma had the opportunity to speak with these three actors about their work on Easter Sunday, and among the things they chatted about (while enjoying some foo was why they’re grateful to be raised by strong Filipino women.
Starting off, there’s Easter Sunday’s lead actor Jo Koy, who you might recognize from his appearances on Chelsea Lately and various comedy specials. Easter Sunday marks Koy’s biggest film project yet, with him having previously played Vladimir Lenin in 2019’s Anastasia: Once Upon a Time. Along with speaking about how growing up mixed race impacted his life and Easter Sunday, Koy highlighted his admiration for his mother, particularly her determination, with the following words:
Next, we have Tia Carrere, the voice of Nana in Lilo & Stitch (she’s also game to be looped in on the live-action remake) whose other credits include Wayne’s World, Curb Your Enthusiasm and AJ and the Queen. Carrere went over her grandmother’s many accomplishments, and how she learned from her not to be overcome by fear. As the actress explained:
Finally, Lydia Gaston, who’s popped up on TV shows like The Sopranos, The Path and The Blacklist, went over how her mother pushed her to go the extra mile when it came to her early years dancing. In Gaston’s words:
Considering where these three ended up in their lives, it’s safe to say the women that raised them did a pretty good job. Easter Sunday’s cast also includes Jimmy O. Yang, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, Asif Ali, Rodney To, Elena Juatco, Eugene Cordero, Tiffany Haddish and Jay Chandrasekhar, who directed the feature off a screenplay written by Ken Cheng and Kate Angelo. This is Chandrasekhar’s first feature directorial outing since 2018’s critically-underwhelming Super Troopers 2 (the filmmaker admitted he was perplexed by the bad reviews).
