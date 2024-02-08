I Chatted With Tokyo Vice Creator JT Rogers And Director Alan Poul About The Unique Way Season 2 Opens, And Their Responses Have Me Fired Up
A unique approach to a season premiere!
SPOILER WARNING: The Following story contains spoilers for the Tokyo Vice Season 2 premiere. If you have yet to stream the first two episodes with a Max subscription, please exercise caution!
More times than not, TV series' second seasons pick up some time after the events of the previous seasons, allowing viewers to ease back into the stories. But it’s a completely different sitch for Tokyo Vice Season 2, which picks up almost immediately after the Max original series’ debut season ended. In fact, I initially thought I was watching the wrong episode when diving into Tokyo Vice ahead of its February 8th debut on the 2024 TV schedule, but quickly realized that series creator JT Rogers and director Alan Poul were taking a completely different approach to the structure and presentation of what was one of the best 2022 TV shows. And guess what, it works!
I recently spoke with both Rogers and Poul about Tokyo Vice and the major storylines that will be weaved through the expanded 10-episode season. (The first season was only eight episodes long.) When asked about the unique approach to starting a new season, Rogers had this to say:
Adding to this, Poul, who directed the Tokyo Vice Season 1 finale and then the first two episodes of the second season, touched on how this narrative structure did present some challenges when it came to picking up where they left off two years later:
The Season 2 opener feels like both an epilogue and prologue in that it bridges the gap between the first eight episodes of the series before leaving the main characters in their lowest spots – Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) is forced to abandon his yakuza coverage; Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe) is removed from his investigation into the crime syndicate; Samantha Porter (Rachel Keller) is coming to terms with her friend’s murder; and Sato (Show Kasamatsu) is in a coma after being stabbed.
The show does jump forward three months between the first and second episodes of the new season, which essentially feels like the proper start of the next phase of the show. Jake is covering a string of motorcycle thefts, Hiroto is working in a less stressful environment, Samantha’s club is up and running, and Sato is alive and well. Though those wounds are beginning to heal, they are still fresh, as Rogers put it:
After watching the first five episodes of Tokyo Vice Season 2, checking out the show's trailer, and then hearing Rogers and Poul talk about how the show gets bigger and bigger, I’m more fired up than ever to see how this ambitious and expansive story unfolds in the coming weeks.
The first two episodes of Tokyo Vice are currently streaming on Max, with subsequent episodes being released every Thursday until the April 4th finale.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Dirk Libbey
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey