'Top Gun: Maverick' Interviews With Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jay Ellis & More
By Sean O'Connell , Hannah Saulic published
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast and filmmakers behind 'Top Gun: Maverick.'
“Top Gun: Maverick” stars Miles Teller (Rooster), Jon Hamm (Cyclone), Jennifer Connelly (Penny Benjamin), Jay Ellis (Payback), Monica Barbaro (Phoenix), Glen Powell (Hangman), Greg Tarzan Davis Coyote), Danny Ramirez (Fanboy), Lewis Pullman (Bob), Charles Parnell (Warlock), Bashir Salahuddin (Coleman), plus producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski discuss their highly anticipated “Top Gun” sequel in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. Find out how Tom Cruise surprised Jennifer Connelly with a flight, how the cast supported each other during the movie’s delay and more.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:30 - Were Miles Teller And The Cast Really Acting When Flying In The Jets In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?
- 02:40 - Jon Hamm Is Bummed He Never Got To Fly In A Plane For ‘Top Gun 2’
- 03:00 - Tom Cruise Surprised Jennifer Connelly With An Impromptu Flight While Filming
- 04:00 - Why Glen Powell Had To Change Hangman’s Original Call Sign Before Filming
- 05:44 - Jennifer Connelly Had A Call Sign On Her College Running Team And It’s Totally Badass
- 06:35 - Discussing 'Top Gun's' Iconic Soundtrack & Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand"
- 08:45 - Miles Teller Shares How Fear of Failure Actually Motivated Him To Sing In The Film
- 09:30 - The 'Top Gun: Maverick' Cast On Tom Cruise ‘Pushing Them Beyond Their Limits’
- 13:14 - Filming 'Top Gun: Maverick' Flooded Jay Ellis With Emotional Memories Of Growing Up In A Military Family, Brought Him So Much Pride
- 14:40 - Jerry Bruckheimer Tried To Make 'Top Gun 2' In The 1980s, Tells Us Why It Didn’t Happen
- 15:14 - The Cast Reflects On Why They’re Really Glad The Movie Has Been Delayed For So Long
