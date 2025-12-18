Big Brother's Morgan Pope Seemingly Hinted At A Television Return, And What She's Watching Gave Me A Theory About How It Could Happen

With Big Brother producers confirming that there are no plans for a spinoff anytime soon, I'm beginning to make peace with the fact that the CBS reality series won't return until Summer arrives on the 2026 TV schedule. Fortunately, there are other opportunities for former Houseguests to appear on reality television, and it seems Morgan Pope may appear on our screens at some point.

Morgan was one of the major standouts of Season 27 and went on a phenomenal endgame run that almost set her up to win that grand prize money. She ended up falling short to winner Ashley Hollis in the final challenge, but I have hopes she'll get a chance to try again soon, after seeing some recent posts she wrote on X.

Morgan Hinted She May Be Returning To Television Soon

Like many former Big Brother players, Morgan has a side hustle of sending videos to fans on Cameo. A fan recently thanked her for her kind words and hoped they'd get to see her on television again. Morgan replied to the comment, and her response set off alarm bells in my head.

Hopefully soon (; 💛December 17, 2025

I was happy to read that, though, not wholly surprised. I'd read rumors that someone from Big Brother Season 27 was asked to join The Challenge, but I assumed it was Keanu Soto after seeing Rachel Reilly demand to be added as well. While seeing Morgan added to the cast of the upcoming season of The Challenge is a possibility, I have another theory about her returning to TV after reading one of her more recent posts.

I Think Morgan Watching Big Brother Season 14 For The First Time May Hint At How She's Returning

Morgan is watching past seasons of Big Brother, which, admittedly, could be innocent enough behavior. That said, when she mentioned she was watching Season 14, my eyes lit up, and those who don't understand why will pick up on why reading her comment:

Watching BB14 for the first time & omg this is so tea. A season with coaches?! I’m sat like Katherine.December 18, 2025

Season 14 of Big Brother featured former Houseguests as coaches, each with a team of newcomers they coached through the competition. Eventually, however, those coaches also became players in the season, which led to one of the wildest seasons the series ever saw. We got "Dan's Funeral" out of it, which is widely regarded as one of the best game moves in the show's history.

The CBS reality series has reused popular twists over the years, and I think, with how well-liked many Houseguests from previous seasons have been, the coach's twist could make a comeback. I would love to see Morgan go up against someone like Jag Bains, who won both The Amazing Race and Big Brother with a dominant performance. I'm still thinking about who the other coaches would be, but I'm open to suggestions from others if this twist returns in Season 28 (which, as of right now, it's just a dream I have).

Until she hopefully returns, Big Brother fans can enjoy Morgan by rewatching Season 27 with a Paramount+ subscription. I'm crossing my fingers and toes that we're getting the coach twist back in Season 28, but ultimately, I'll just be excited to watch new episodes again.