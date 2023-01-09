Tulsa King's Andrea Savage On Season 2 'Collision Course' With Sylvester Stallone, And Another Character She Sees Becoming A 'Problem'
That season finale changed a lot.
Needless to say, this article is going to dig into major details that happened in the first season of Tulsa King… specifically the season finale. So if you aren’t yet watching the show and want to get caught up, get to it, then circle back and hear what Andrea Savage had to say.
Given the fact that Sylvester Stallone’s new drama Tulsa King sprung from the minds of Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire), we really shouldn’t have been so shocked at the sheer quality of the work. Still, as each new episode of the show arrived, it became clear that Stallone was doing career best work with this outstanding material, and that Tulsa King was easily becoming one of the best shows available on the Paramount+ streaming service. The finale lived up to its hype, with ATF officer Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) betraying Stallone’s crime boss, Dwight, and setting him up for a good deed he tried to do for her. An illegal good deed. But a good deed, nonetheless.
The way that the season finale of Tulsa King Season 1 ended, Dwight was being hauled off in the back of a police car, as Stacy had chosen to uphold the laws that she had been bending on his behalf (as well as her own). The ATF drew a line in the sand, so when I asked her about how that will affect their dynamic moving forward, Andrea Savage told CinemaBlend:
And possibly even a third person. Because if you will recall, as Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) was being driven off by the local authorities, his daughter, Tina Manfredi (Tatiana Zappardino), couldn’t believe this was happening to her father again. She’d previously lost 25 years of father-daughter time due to Dwight being sent up the river. She looked horrified to see him in the back of a squad car. And when she asked Dwight what was going on, he gestured to Stacy and said, “Why don’t you ask her?”
So I asked Andrea Savage if she thought her character might also have her hands full with a vengeful Tina in Tulsa King (opens in new tab) Season 2, and she speculated:
I wish the producers behind the show, at the very least, had told Andrea Savage when Tulsa King Season 2 might begin filming, because then we could attempt to calculate when the show would return. We are up to speed on many more 2023 TV premiere dates, and even went so far as to carve out information on all of the other Yellowstone projects that will be arriving. If you like Tulsa King, you’ll like those shows as well, so be sure to check them out.
