‘We Haven’t Seen That On Bridgerton Yet’: Season 3 Is Setting Up Another Romance, And There’s A Reason Fans Should Be Excited
Can you see the sparks flying?
When it comes to Bridgerton's Season 3 characters, there are plenty of romances we could talk about. We could point out the love story of Colin and Penelope and how down bad Colin really is because it makes me laugh. Or we could focus on Francesca and John Stirling and how cute they are. But another romance is building in Bridgerton – and that's an attraction between Violet and a certain Lord Marcus Anderson. There's a reason fans should be excited about this.
Bridgerton is hands down one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix, and a big reason why is because of the love stories between the Bridgerton children and their suitors – like the enemies-to-lovers of Kate and Anthony, or the "forced dating" nature of Daphne and Simon. But you want to know who we never talk about? Violet, and how much other generations deserve love, too.
Why Bridgerton's Blossoming Romance Is Something To Be Excited For In Season 3, Part 2
Bridgerton is taking that seriously in Season 3 with the introduction of Lord Marcus Anderson, an original character to the TV series who sparks interest in Violet almost instantly. I had the chance to sit down with Daniel Francis, the actor behind Lord Marcus Anderson. When asked about the potential love story between the two, he went on to say this type of relationship is perfect, as it's something "we haven't seen" yet on the show:
Francis also told me he thinks what makes Marcus and Violet a great storyline is that the two characters are "grounded" and know who they are in ways some of the young characters mightn't. They aren't young adults who want to get married just for the sake of attraction – which leads to a more "organic way" of getting to know each other -- and more interesting TV.
What You Need To Know About Lord Marcus' Backstory
For those who have gotten the chance to binge all of Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1, you also might know that Lord Marcus Anderson is the estranged brother of Lady Danbury – and from their scenes, any romantic comedy-movie lovers can tell what trope this budding romance is leaning into – the best friend's brother trope.
Even so, Francis' scenes with both Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton) have proven to bring plenty of drama without the need for steamy, explicit Netflix scenes.
Both actresses have become fan favorites, even among the cast who are workign with them. In fact, Francis just so happened to praise his time working with the two women and said that they were just "sensational" in their scenes together, calling himself "fortunate" in the process.
For some more backstory, you may remember Ruth Gemmell was a part of the Queen Charlotte cast back in May 2023, and Violet did reveal to Lady Danbury that she wishes to have her "garden watered" again – i.e., she feels attraction after her late husband has passed. It seems Bridgerton Season 3 (Part 2) might be bringing that comment full circle with Violet and Marcus.
I really want to see Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 now, or else I'm going to lose my mind. I can't wait for all the drama from the ton once more – especially if these two are involved.
