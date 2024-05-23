‘We Haven’t Seen That On Bridgerton Yet’: Season 3 Is Setting Up Another Romance, And There’s A Reason Fans Should Be Excited

When it comes to Bridgerton's Season 3 characters, there are plenty of romances we could talk about. We could point out the love story of Colin and Penelope and how down bad Colin really is because it makes me laugh. Or we could focus on Francesca and John Stirling and how cute they are. But another romance is building in Bridgerton – and that's an attraction between Violet and a certain Lord Marcus Anderson. There's a reason fans should be excited about this.

Bridgerton is hands down one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix , and a big reason why is because of the love stories between the Bridgerton children and their suitors – like the enemies-to-lovers of Kate and Anthony , or the "forced dating" nature of Daphne and Simon. But you want to know who we never talk about? Violet, and how much other generations deserve love, too.

Why Bridgerton's Blossoming Romance Is Something To Be Excited For In Season 3, Part 2

Bridgerton is taking that seriously in Season 3 with the introduction of Lord Marcus Anderson, an original character to the TV series who sparks interest in Violet almost instantly. I had the chance to sit down with Daniel Francis, the actor behind Lord Marcus Anderson. When asked about the potential love story between the two, he went on to say this type of relationship is perfect, as it's something "we haven't seen" yet on the show:

There is an initial spark and initial interest, and we did know about these older characters who have both been married before, having had different experiences, and then now realizing actually, "We're still alive. We're still here. We still need love." Do you know what I mean? And so how do we now navigate that? How do they navigate the dating pool or the marriage pool as older characters, as older people? And so we haven't seen that on Bridgerton yet.

Francis also told me he thinks what makes Marcus and Violet a great storyline is that the two characters are "grounded" and know who they are in ways some of the young characters mightn't. They aren't young adults who want to get married just for the sake of attraction – which leads to a more "organic way" of getting to know each other -- and more interesting TV.

I think the pace at which it works is different. They're a little bit more grounded. They've both got kids. They're not rushing into things and giddily headed. So it gives us an opportunity to explore and to discover each other in a more kind of organic way. And that was fun.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What You Need To Know About Lord Marcus' Backstory

For those who have gotten the chance to binge all of Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1, you also might know that Lord Marcus Anderson is the estranged brother of Lady Danbury – and from their scenes, any romantic comedy-movie lovers can tell what trope this budding romance is leaning into – the best friend's brother trope.

Even so, Francis' scenes with both Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton) have proven to bring plenty of drama without the need for steamy, explicit Netflix scenes.

Both actresses have become fan favorites, even among the cast who are workign with them. In fact, Francis just so happened to praise his time working with the two women and said that they were just "sensational" in their scenes together, calling himself "fortunate" in the process.

I'm actually really fortunate because I've got both Adjoa and Ruth who are just sensational actresses. So when I'm there and we're on set and we're doing these scenes and we're talking through them, it's just a treat, because Ruth is just gifted with that. The way that she brings Lady Bridgerton to life, that's all her, right? It's brilliant.

For some more backstory, you may remember Ruth Gemmell was a part of the Queen Charlotte cast back in May 2023, and Violet did reveal to Lady Danbury that she wishes to have her "garden watered" again – i.e., she feels attraction after her late husband has passed. It seems Bridgerton Season 3 (Part 2) might be bringing that comment full circle with Violet and Marcus.

I really want to see Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 now, or else I'm going to lose my mind. I can't wait for all the drama from the ton once more – especially if these two are involved.