The Amazing Race's Rubina Bernabe Revealed The Family Member Upset They Weren't Picked To Join Her, And How She Used Big Brother To Drop Hints About It
One family member was upset.
The Amazing Race completed another leg and took out another former Big Brother Houseguest, and they're out of the running for that million-dollar prize. Rubina and Kristine Bernabe weren't too upset, however, because they got to live a lifelong dream, and even made a family member jealous by competing on the CBS reality series.
The duo, fresh on the heels of their elimination episode airing on the 2025 TV schedule, spoke to Parade about coming on the show after decades of watching the show with their late mother. Rubina talked about how grateful she was to be invited to play, but said one family member was miffed she didn't ask him to play instead of her sister:
I love how Rubina shot her dad down, knowing he wouldn't be able to keep up with the pace needed to win The Amazing Race. I can't really say she was wrong, as Enzo Palumbo and his brother were the first duo out, and Chelsie and Jack Baham have only barely scraped by in some episodes due to his knee issues. This is not a game that's easy for the older crowd, as evidenced by the betting odds to win for some of the teams with older people.
Rubina was thrilled to receive the call to be on The Amazing Race, but admitted that she had dropped hints whenever possible while in Big Brother Season 25. While others might have been pleading with the live feed viewers watching nonstop with their Paramount+ subscription for AFP votes, she was talking about playing TAR:
It's a crowning achievement for the sisters, who joked that their "trauma bonding" in childhood made them a great team in stressful moments during The Amazing Race. Rubina and Kristine Bernabe's mother suffered a brain aneurysm and stroke, and remained in a vegetative state for a decade until she passed in 2018 (via VoyageLA).
The sisters did what they could to hold on, but ultimately fell due to teams in this season of The Amazing Race adopting a strategy of maintaining alliances. This could've benefited Rubina, considering her former boyfriend, Tucker Des Lauriers, was on an opposing team. They were still dating during filming, but he didn't seem interested in teaming up. They've since broken up, though there's no evidence to suggest this experience on the show played a factor.
The Amazing Race is rolling on without the Bernabe sisters, and thus far, it's looking like there are some clear favorites to win it all. If I were a betting man, I'd be putting my money on Jag and Jas Bains or Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers to win it all. Everyone else is finishing well after them, and I find it hard to believe that won't be the case the rest of the season.
We'll see how it plays out as new episodes of The Amazing Race air on CBS on Wednesdays beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see who will leave in the next leg, as we're really starting to whittle down the remaining teams left.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
