‘I’ll Do The Remake’: Kristen Stewart Is Down To Direct A Twilight Movie, And I’d Bite
Ok, now you've got me curious.
Kristen Stewart has shown in the decades since she became a star that she’s a great deal more than simply Bella from Twilight. That said, it’s unlikely that she’ll ever have another movie role that she will be more connected to than that one. While some might try to distance themselves from such a franchise, Stewart is ready to reembrace it, as she says she’ll happily direct a future Twilight remake.
Stewart recently made her feature film directorial debut with her new movie, The Chronology of Water. While walking the red carpet for the film at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Creative Impact Awards, she told EW that the movie she would most like to remake as a director would be the first Twilight movie. Stewart's already enjoying the idea of having a blockbuster budget to play with, saying:
I’m not exactly somebody with a serious dog in this fight. I only saw the first Twilight movie for the first time at a CinemaBlend Watch Party during the pandemic. That said, if I heard the first movie was being remade with Stewart as the director, it would, at the very least, leave me quite curious. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed much of Stewart’s recent work (the Charlie's Angels reboot was great, and I will die on that hill), and I'd love to see what she might bring to Twilight as both somebody with an intimate understanding of the material and a unique perspective on filmmaking.
While there would probably be more than a little backlash to the idea of remaking the Twilight movies from fans of the original franchise, a studio could do worse than to hire Kristen Stewart to direct that movie. It would almost certainly quell some of the fan outrage. I imagine a Stewart-directed Twilight would get all the love and support that she talks about here.
While the idea of remaining Twilight may seem crazy, the last of the movies starring Stewart and Robert Pattinson came out in 2012, just a year after the last Harry Potter film, and that franchise is currently filming its first season of a TV adaptation based on the same story. So the idea of a Twilight remake happening sooner than later is far from crazy.
The more Kristen Stewart talked about the idea, the more she seemed quite on board with the whole concept. While she was almost certainly having some fun, she indicated she’s now fully on board the remake train, saying…
While Stewart’s comments alone probably won’t spontaneously generate plans for a Twilight remake, it’s all but certain that day will come. When it does, there’s unlikely to be any reason not to consider her as a potential director.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
