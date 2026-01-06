‘I’ll Do The Remake’: Kristen Stewart Is Down To Direct A Twilight Movie, And I’d Bite

Kristen Stewart has shown in the decades since she became a star that she’s a great deal more than simply Bella from Twilight. That said, it’s unlikely that she’ll ever have another movie role that she will be more connected to than that one. While some might try to distance themselves from such a franchise, Stewart is ready to reembrace it, as she says she’ll happily direct a future Twilight remake.

Stewart recently made her feature film directorial debut with her new movie, The Chronology of Water. While walking the red carpet for the film at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Creative Impact Awards, she told EW that the movie she would most like to remake as a director would be the first Twilight movie. Stewart's already enjoying the idea of having a blockbuster budget to play with, saying:

Imagine if we had like, a huge budget and a bunch of love and support. I don’t know… I would love to readapt.

I’m not exactly somebody with a serious dog in this fight. I only saw the first Twilight movie for the first time at a CinemaBlend Watch Party during the pandemic. That said, if I heard the first movie was being remade with Stewart as the director, it would, at the very least, leave me quite curious. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed much of Stewart’s recent work (the Charlie's Angels reboot was great, and I will die on that hill), and I'd love to see what she might bring to Twilight as both somebody with an intimate understanding of the material and a unique perspective on filmmaking.

While there would probably be more than a little backlash to the idea of remaking the Twilight movies from fans of the original franchise, a studio could do worse than to hire Kristen Stewart to direct that movie. It would almost certainly quell some of the fan outrage. I imagine a Stewart-directed Twilight would get all the love and support that she talks about here.

While the idea of remaining Twilight may seem crazy, the last of the movies starring Stewart and Robert Pattinson came out in 2012, just a year after the last Harry Potter film, and that franchise is currently filming its first season of a TV adaptation based on the same story. So the idea of a Twilight remake happening sooner than later is far from crazy.

The more Kristen Stewart talked about the idea, the more she seemed quite on board with the whole concept. While she was almost certainly having some fun, she indicated she’s now fully on board the remake train, saying…

Yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it! I’m committed!

While Stewart’s comments alone probably won’t spontaneously generate plans for a Twilight remake, it’s all but certain that day will come. When it does, there’s unlikely to be any reason not to consider her as a potential director.