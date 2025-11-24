I Thought Rachel Reilly's Big Brother 27 Eviction Was The Franchise's Worst, But The Australian Spinoff Now Has It Beat

Big Brother fans in the United States have to wait until the 2026 TV schedule to see new episodes, but those in Australia are currently enjoying their domestic version of the unique reality series. I mainly know this because of how many fans are beside themselves over a wild twist eviction that makes Rachel Reilly's exit in Season 27 look kinda like nothing in comparison.

Rachel left BB27 with zero votes cast against her, thanks entirely to a Hamster Wheel puzzle she couldn't solve within the time limit. It was a devastating way to take out the returning Houseguest, who had yet to be nominated over halfway through the game. That said, I think we have a new winner for worst eviction ever, thanks to Big Brother Australia.

Big Brother Australia Evicted One Houseguest After A Fan Called In To Vote

One thing about Big Brother is that the show's producers love to introduce surprise twists, even if they sometimes don't pan out. Big Brother Australia is no exception to this trend, and delivered a truly wild double eviction recently that still has me scratching my head. The Daily Mail reports that three nominees were on the block: Jane, Mia, and Allana. Jane was the first to leave, which followed the standard eviction method, but then things got wonky.

With Mia and Allana left, Big Brother Australia then announced that one FAN would have the power to decide who went home next. So when one such fan called in and decided to evict Mia, that was that. One single viewer, not a majority in any way, ended a Big Brother Australia player's game. What's the point in having any kind of strategy when utter randomness can rear its uninvited head in and shake it all up?

It's times like these I wish the international versions of Big Brother were available with a Paramount+ subscription.

Why I Think This Is Worse Than Rachel Reilly's Elimination In Big Brother Season 27

Big Brother Season 27 viewers were livid with how Rachel Reilly left the game, and I consider myself one of those who were most outraged. That said, in the months since that fateful elimination happened, I've grown to accept that Reilly herself deserved some blame for what went down. She volunteered to compete in the challenge, for one, and despite having ample time to complete the challenge, she panicked on her own accord and went home.

It was a brutal outcome for sure, but in hindsight, not so unfair in any ways. She could've opted not to play, and given that eventual BB27 winner Ashley Hollis was one of those who didn't play, maybe she wouldn't have been picked to do it. Also, to reiterate, the people who finished the puzzle before her did so very quickly, and it was her own misunderstanding of how the puzzle worked that led her to time out.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Imagine if one person watching Big Brother that season had the power to decide who was evicted in Season 27, and they picked Rachel? I think that fan would've had to go into witness protection in light of a level of backlash we haven't seen since Chicago Cubs fan Steve Bartman. All joking aside, I cannot imagine what it would be like to be a fan responsible for eliminating one of the most beloved Big Brother players of all time.

Hopefully, that Big Brother producers who already fielded complaints about Season 27 aren't watching Big Brother Australia seeking inspiration for new tweaks. I would hate to see this phone call twist make its way to the United States, especially for the Houseguests who would have to suffer for it.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Those looking to watch CBS' version of Big Brother can do so with a Paramount+ subscription. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Big Brother is on a break right now, but expect new episodes to pop up on CBS in the summer of 2026. I had hoped we'd see a season of returning winners and legends happening at the start of the year, but with no word on that and December near, I don't think it's going to happen.