Big Brother's Vince Panaro Split Up With His Girlfriend After The Show, And I'm Psyched To Hear Why She's Now Interested In Competing

Big Brother is in the offseason and will return during the 2026 TV schedule, and there's already one person tied to Season 27 angling for a return. No, it isn't winner Ashley Hollis trying to get some more prize money, or even anyone who was in the house. It's actually Vince Panaro's ex Kelsey, and I'm psyched after hearing why she'd want to be involved.

While Kelsey never appeared on Season 27 in any capacity, she was a frequent topic of discussion, especially for those watching Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription. Kelsey was Vince's long-term girlfriend when he had his in-house "cheatmance" with Houseguest Morgan Pope, and broke up with him after the show. Now, in a recent Instagram Stories Q&A, she revealed she'd love to go on the CBS reality series, if only to be petty:

I’ve seen a couple of seasons of Big Brother because of Vinny. I’d watch it with him, but I think I would try Big Brother, just because I’d love to be petty and try to win, you know, just to really take it home and have a full circle moment.

I love this idea, as long as Big Brother doesn't decide to put Vince or Morgan in the house with her. We don't need to see another Houseguest get expelled like in Season 4, when the entire season was filled with exes.

Assuming it was just Kelsey, how amazing would it be for her to enter the Big Brother house and somehow win when her ex-boyfriend and his showmance partner couldn't? That's the kind of storytelling I'd love to see in the show in Season 28.

Of course, part of the problem with Big Brother is that the show isn't built around ensuring that the most deserving or well-liked person wins. Kelsey could come in the house, and other Houseguests who watched last season could recognize her and immediately decide she's too big a threat to win and send her out in the first week. Then the fans get mad because the season is "ruined" and a lot of Houseguests in successive weeks get hate for doing what the game asks.

At the same time, we'll never know how Kelsey will do if she doesn't compete, so I'd still lean toward Big Brother giving her the chance to do so. Vince and Morgan were the stars of Season 27, so what better way to promote Season 28 than by having his ex on the new season? It offers a rare opportunity to provide some connective tissue between seasons, so I'd welcome it if it could go south.

Big Brother Season 28 is coming to CBS in the summer of 2026. I don't know who will be in the new season, but I do hope that Vince Panaro's ex Kelsey ends up getting an invitation to participate! Bonus points if she did find a way to win it all, but as her former boyfriend would tell her, it's very difficult to pull off.