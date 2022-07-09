What Could Happen In A Big Hero 6 Sequel? Baymax Actor Scott Adsit Has An Idea

Disney’s Big Hero 6 proved to be a truly delightful cinematic surprise when it was released several years back. The movie – a loose adaptation of the Marvel comic book series of the same name – delivered action, humor, heart and lovable characters like helpful robot Baymax. Considering its success at the box office and the numerous accolades it received, it’s somewhat surprising that a theatrical sequel has yet to be greenlit. Fans like myself are still awaiting word on that front but, in the meantime, Scott Adsit, who voices the aforementioned bot, has shared his idea for a follow-up.

The Oscar-winning 2014 film tells the story of Hiro Hamada, a robotics prodigy who forms a superhero team with his late brother’s friends and the healthcare unit he built in order to solve the mystery of his death. While the movie has plenty of spectacle, at the core of the story is Hiro’s relationship with Baymax. The bond between the two is incredibly endearing and something that continues in the recently released Disney+ spinoff series. On that note, while speaking to Scott Adsit at the junket for the show, he explained to me that he’d like to a big-screen sequel introduce a change in the two character’s dynamic:

Well, you know, before this project, I would have said I want to see Baymax being a nurse more often. This really satisfies that need. So I think I'd want to see maybe Baymax and Hiro finding new ways to connect with each other. They’re best friends, but Hiro’s maybe getting older, and he's distracted by his life. And maybe he and Baymax have to find a new way to connect. That would be interesting to me, I think. Because Hiro’s his primary patient and the most important person in his life. So I’d like to see that friendship challenged and then championed again.

The actor makes some very valid points. Though the realm of animation could technically allow for Hiro to remain 14 for the foreseeable future, it would be interesting to have him age. Something that the Toy Story films have taught us is that kids change as they get older. Hiro’s obviously not as young as Andy was when that franchise started, but the principle remains the same. The idea of the young genius drifting away from Baymax as he gets older is intriguing, and putting them in a position in which they have to reconnect could be both funny and heartfelt.

After Big Hero 6 hit theaters, co-director Chris Williams opened up about a possible sequel , asserting that one would only happen if he and his collaborators had a “great story” in mind. Sometime later, sequel talk was seemingly confirmed by Honey Lemon actress Genesis Rodriguez. Even the man who voiced Fred’s dad, the late Stan Lee, believed another movie was going to happen . But in hindsight, it’s possible that, at the time, they were referring to the subsequent TV sequel series , which they both worked on.

It’d honestly be great to see the city of San Fransokyo on the big screen again, though Disney Animation has still found other solid ways to keep the franchise going. Big Hero 6: The Series was a fun series that captured the spirit of classic Saturday morning cartoons in the way that its theatrical predecessor did. Disney+’s BAYMAX! is also fun, as it moves the titular character away from his superhero duties and further into his obligations as a healthcare provider.

Yet I, like so many others, am still holding out hope that a true sequel will eventually see the light of day. There are plenty of stories left to be told in this vast and exciting fictional universe, as Scott Adist would attest to. Let’s hope the creative team eventually lands on that “great idea.”