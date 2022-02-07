What We Can Expect From A Free Guy Sequel, According To The VFX Team
Who's pumped to see more Free Guy?
Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy was a massive hit in just about every way. Not only was Free Guy adored by both critics and fans alike, but surpassing $300 million at the box office wasn’t too shabby either, especially for a film that was released during a global pandemic. It was no surprise when Reynolds announced that Disney wanted a sequel, and now, thanks to the visual effects team, we have an idea about what we can expect from the follow-up.
20th Century Studios' Free Guy is obviously rather effects-heavy, given the fact that it primarily takes place within a video game universe. The VFX team had a lot of creative freedom in constructing this world, using a slew of video games for inspiration. We can assume they’ll have a heavy hand in determining the direction that any sequels go in, and VFX Supervisor Bryan Grill told CinemaBlend the following about how he’d like to go about a sequel:
So not only is Bryan Grill all-in, but he’s focused on creating seamless effects that look realistic for Free Guy 2. He’s right, there’s a lot going on in the video game world of Free City, and if they were able to up the ante in terms of the spectacle’s real-world look, that would be quite the feat.
But why stop with a sequel? VFX Supervisor Nikos Kalaitzidis also thinks that there’s potential for a spinoff within the Free Guy universe that’s primarily gameplay footage. He said this:
Of course, nothing has been confirmed in the way of a Free Guy spinoff, but it sure is fun to speculate. An primarily animated spinoff could certainly be a fun way to expand this universe. In any case, once Ryan Reynolds comes off of his break from acting, we should start to see more official Free Guy sequel news come to light.
If you haven’t yet seen Free Guy or you’re hankering for a re-watch, there are a number of streaming options coming our way. As for what's in store for the 2022 movies releases, we also have you covered.
