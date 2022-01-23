Free Guy Streaming: When And How You’ll Be Able To Watch The Ryan Reynolds Movie

It seems like an eternity since Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds movie about a non-player character in a video game who becomes sentient, was first announced. Over the past couple of years, Shawn Levy’s visually stunning and hilarious action flick has gone from one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 to one of the biggest box office surprises of 2021 following multiple delays. But soon, you’ll be able to watch Free Guy streaming from home, and better yet, you can choose your own adventure as to how you watch it.

Below is everything you need to know about watching Free Guy, whether it’s for the first time and as a revisit to wild and thrilling journey of Free City’s most unlikely hero. Let’s boot it up!

When And Where To Watch Free Guy Streaming

New movie releases typically only land on one streaming service, but Free Guy is taking a different, and more unique route. Just like Ron’s Gone Wrong, which landed on both Disney+ and HBO Max upon its digital release in December 2021, Free Guy will soon be available on both streaming services.

Starting February 23, you will be able to watch Free Guy streaming on Disney+ and HBO Max as part of an agreement made by their respective parent companies who decided to split up the streaming rights for films released through 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox before the Disney acquisition), according to Variety. And even though the movie isn’t available just yet, we’ve provided links so you can add them to your watchlist or at least check out the trailer.

How To Watch Free Guy On Home Media

If you don’t want to wait until the end of February to watch Free Guy streaming, you’re in luck because the movie is already available both digitally and on physical media. We have provided a couple links down below in case you wanted to give the movie a spin and check out some of those great special features and other bonus content.

Hopefully all of this helps you prepare for the Free Guy streaming release on February 23. While you wait for the movie to land on Disney+ and HBO Max, take a look at all the 2022 new movie releases that are slated to come out in the very near future.