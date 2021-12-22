Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Long His Acting ‘Sabbatical’ Is Planned For

Actors taking career breaks is nothing new. Sometimes they need to recharge and reassess just like anyone else, but Ryan Reynolds’ announcement threw some fans off. Reynolds could definitely afford to take some time off after the massive success of Red Notice. Of course, there was the usual discourse of disappointment and excitement depending on your preference for the Deadpool star. While the actor takes a much-needed rest, the real question was: how long would his break be? Fans finally got their answer as Reynolds uniquely gave the timeline for his hiatus.

The Red Notice star’s movie career has been going full throttle for a few years, so a sabbatical was needed. In true Ryan Reynolds fashion, he gave out the unknown information in an unusual venue. This time, it had while appearing on the Dear Hank and John podcast. His answer came after a letter from an anonymous woman was brought to his attention. The woman spoke about marrying an average citizen also named Ryan Reynolds. She was wondering how to handle the confusion with a famous name as they enter the next stage. After listening to the letter, the Free Guy star was asked for some advice and, in turn, dropped some specific details about his current acting break.

I will say this, you know the cultural landscape moves fast. I’m on a sabbatical right now. I’m not shooting a movie for another year and a half. No one’s gonna know who the hell I am in like an hour.

Of course, the Detective Pikachu star couldn’t let the advice pass by without a nice little quip. Reynolds did remind the writer that there could be worse names for her significant other, specifically calling out some infamous serial killers. So Ryan Reynolds was right in that regard. And his response was spot on, as today’s pop culture is so fast-paced that a year and a half might as well be a decade.

At least, fans now have a timeline of when Reynolds will return to a film set. Again, taking a break was well deserved. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star has been in two projects or more a year since 2011. He’s been working hard for a few years. Now, Ryan Reynolds can spend the next year or so trolling back and forth with his wife (and Hugh Jackman) and having quality time with his three daughters.

But moviegoers won’t notice the Deadpool 2 star’s absence as he will appear in Netflix’s The Adam Project and Apple TV+’s Spirited in 2022. Of course, things will be back to normal once Reynolds comes back from his hiatus. While Ryan Reynolds is enjoying his life, you can fill the void by streaming some of his best movies, including Free Guy, Red Notice and the Deadpool series.