Why Henry Cavill’s Superman Is Chandler Riggs’ Favorite Incarnation Of The Character

If enough actors play the same superhero over the years, then fans will naturally have their personal favorites of the bunch. For example, when looking over the best Batman movies, some people still love Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne the most after all these years, while others are more partial to Christian Bale’s or Ben Affleck’s versions, and Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader has established a sizable fanbase over the last year. The same goes for Superman, and The Walking Dead actor Chandler Riggs explained to CinemaBlend why he holds Henry Cavill’s take on the Man of Steel in the highest regard.

Riggs voices Superman in the now-released animated movie Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen, Part One, which sees Kal-El/Clark Kent and hist Justice League not only being thrust into the world of Remnant from the RWBY web series, but also being mysteriously transformed back into teenagers. While chatting with the actor who brought Carl Grimes to life across eight seasons about his work on this DC movie, I asked him which is his favorite Superman and why, leading to him saying the following about Henry Cavill:

I feel like Henry Cavill’s Superman, at least for me growing up, watching his portrayal as Superman, just really hit the nail on the head with this burden… I don’t even know how to word it, he just does a great job of bringing that weight, bringing that character that has so much behind him to life.

Chandler Riggs (who’d “love” to play The Flash next) was born on June 27, 1999, meaning Man of Steel came out just a few weeks shy of him turning 14, so it’s no wonder that Cavill’s Superman means so much to him. The Stardust and The Tudors alum’s debut as the popular DC Comics superhero arrived seven years after Brandon Routh led Superman Returns, and while Routh’s tenure only last that one movie (though he’d late reprise the role in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event), Cavill went on to have prominent roles in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and both versions of Justice League, as well as cameoed in Black Adam’s mid-credits scene last year.

While Henry Cavill’s time as Superman drew controversy, particularly for the character killing General Zod in Man of Steel, the man himself has collected a lot of praise over the years for his performance. Riggs counts himself among this particular Superman fanbase, feeling that this take on the Kryptonian hero is the best at conveying the weight a powerful individual like him has to carry with protecting the innocent. Following Cavill’s brief appearance in Black Adam, it was originally announced that we would be seeing more of him in the red cape. However, just weeks later, that decision was overturned, and Cavill’s tenure as Superman ended in favor of rebooting the property with Superman: Legacy, which James Gunn is both directing and writing.

