Why Hosting Yellowstone's Podcast Is Such A 'Rare Gift' For Star Jefferson White
By Nick Venable published
For four seasons now, Jefferson White has dutifully and winningly filled the boots of Yellowstone’s Jimmy Hurdstrum, and has amassed quite the fandom for playing one of the western drama’s most sympathetic characters. Jimmy has faced some hectic and one-of-a-kind situations over the years — with his hands-on introduction to stallion breeding as a standout highlight — and the actor was granted his own distinctive experience in the form of The Official Yellowstone Podcast. White made it perfectly clear to CinemaBlend that hosting the companion piece to Paramount Network’s ratings juggernaut proved itself to be as big of a gift as he hoped.
Having debuted its premiere episode on December 9, 2021 (with new episodes dropping on Thursdays), The Official Yellowstone Podcast features Jefferson White having intimate conversations with his fellow co-stars and other special guests. As opposed to focusing on up-to-the-minute plotlines, episodes are more freewheeling with the subject matter, which covers behind-the-scenes anecdotes, personal stories and more. In our interview, I asked Jefferson White if these conversations differed greatly from how the cast interacted during filming, and it’s safe to say that’s exceedingly true. Here’s how he answered:
Understandably, if Cole Hauser is gearing up for a scene in which Rip is responsible for furiously beating the shit out of somebody with a tire iron, or getting pissed off at Carter for one thing or another, it’s perhaps not ideal for mood-setting purposes for him to have jovial conversations about how another character’s arc is going just ahead of filming. There are definitely actors out there who are able to dip in and out of characters’ headspaces with ease, but it sounds like Yellowstone requires quite a bit of mental preparation from its cast members before they can deliver some of the best dialogue on TV.
And that’s assuming there’s even spare time to handle such prep, since Taylor Sheridan and his creative team are extremely quick and effective with the filming process on a scene-by-scene basis. There simply isn’t much time during production to sit back and reflect on everything that’s happening, which is why the podcast amounted to such a fun and engaging experience for Jefferson White.
Adding to the actor’s enjoyment factor is the fact that Yellowstone doesn’t give Jimmy the opportunity to interact with many of the show’s core characters, especially now that he’s down in Texas to help set up the 6666 spinoff. Thus, the podcast afforded him the relatively rare opportunity to have a lengthy discussion with co-stars like Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes. White continued, saying:
Considering the wealth of talent on display within the world of Yellowstone, I absolutely understand why Jefferson White is so appreciative for the opportunity to talk to everyone in a more intimate setting where there aren’t tons of crew members noisily setting up shots. The Official Yellowstone Podcast was recorded entirely within the new state-of-the-art recording studio within the Wynn Las Vegas resort, which is where the recently debuted prequel series 1883 had its world premiere. It doesn’t get much swankier than that, and the Duttons would settle for nothing less.
