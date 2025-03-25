Why Is Lumon Trying To Tamper With Emotions? Severance's Gemma Actress Dichen Lachman Told Me Her A+ Theory About It
Now that we know what Lumon is doing, I want to know why it's doing it.
Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Severance are ahead! If you aren’t ready to go down this elevator yet, you can stream the first two seasons with an Apple TV+ subscription.
We finally found out what Lumon is doing with those numbers. We officially know where Gemma was and how she was being treated. However, we don’t really know why Lumon was trying to tamper with her emotions. So, I decided to ask Gemma actress Dichen Lachman about it, and she shared an A+ theory.
As Severance’s second season came to a close on the 2025 TV schedule, MDR's work was finally revealed, and we learned that Mark’s wife’s emotions were being tampered with to make it so she didn't feel them when faced with some of her biggest fears and/or things she loathes. However, we don’t really know why Lumon did this. So, when I asked Dichen Lachman why the company was doing this, she told us:
After learning that Mark's files in MDR are connected to the rooms Gemma went in, he finished his final file, Cold Harbor. That made it so his wife had to go into this final room, which had a lone baby crib in it.
That was arguably one of the worst things she could face, considering her history with pregnancy. So, this being her final room seemed to imply that it’s the task that will be the hardest for her to complete because her emotions could have taken over. Her being able to take the crib apart shows that Lumon’s efforts are working.
Dichen Lachman went on to connect her theory to a bigger societal idea. She explained that it seems like many people would like to “numb” the unpleasantness in their lives. That larger idea played into her theory about the severance technology and these tests Gemma went through, as she said:
She then said she wouldn’t do something like that personally, because “you can’t really enjoy moments if you don’t have sad ones or painful ones.” And that is an idea I’d like to see explored in Season 3.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Personally, I think this is a great theory, and between Gemma’s final room and the birthing cabins, it tracks that Lumon is doing all this to take away pain or suffering. And obviously, since this is Severance, a goal like that comes with costly consequences.
Over on CinemaBlend’s Instagram, we posted this clip of the actress explaining her theory, and the fans were in agreement. @alexemplify specifically wrote that all of our experiences, "good and bad, our traumas and fears" shape us. Their interpretation of this theory continued with:
Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial
If you are looking to binge the first two seasons of Severance, you can do so with Apple TV+'s seven-day free trial. Then, you can pay $9.99 per month for a subscription so you can continue to watch the streamer's catalog of originals while waiting for Season 3.
Much like fans’ reactions to Severance’s Season 2 finale, they have deep thoughts about this theory. Lachman does too, and so do I. Now that we know Season 3 will happen, I’m thinking even harder about all this because I’m sure we’ll learn more about it whenever new episodes come out.
Overall, I think the Gemma actress’s theory is fantastic, and I hope we get to learn more about it in Season 3. Between that, Mark’s innie leaving Gemma to run with Helly, and the ongoing battle between the innies and the outies, we’re set up for a morally complex installment that I can’t wait to watch, theorize and debate.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After I Rewatched The Original Night Court's First Scenes With The Wheelers, Brent Spiner And Annie O'Donnell Talked Playing The Same Characters 40 Years Later: 'We Live For Shenanigans'
The Irrational Boss Talks The 'Really Intense And Dangerous' Finale For Alec With Rose's Husband In The Mix, So What About Season 3?