Fans Had The Most Amazing Reactions To Severance's Finale, But This One Connecting To Game Of Thrones' Brienne Of Tarth Is So Spot On

Spoiler alert! This story includes major spoilers for the Severance Season 2 finale. If you’re not caught up, get that Apple TV+ subscription up and running before continuing to read here.

It seems like just yesterday we were bemoaning the fact that it had been three years since Severance left us with that brutal Season 1 cliffhanger, and yet, here we are. A 10-episode second season has come and gone on the 2025 TV schedule, and fans are processing all of the events in some amazing ways. From Milchick’s unexpected marching band breakdown to the spot-on comparisons between Gwendoline Christie’s goat woman and her Game of Thrones character Brienne of Tarth.

Gwendoline Christie Is Kicking A-- And Taking Names In Every Severance And Game Of Thrones

Severance fans went wild with theories about the goats following Season 1, and praise Kier, because Ben Stiller, Dan Erickson, et al. delivered on the promise of goat-related answers in Season 2. After being introduced in Episode 3 as Lorne, the head of the Mammalians Nurturable division, Gwendoline Christie's character returned in the finale, and she ultimately helped Mark subdue Mr. Drummond in an effort to save Gemma (and Emile the goat!).

Fans like meghan__ho couldn’t help but compare the Severance finale fight scene with the Game of Thrones Season 4 battle between Brienne and The Hound:

If I had a nickel for every time Gwendoline Christie beat a man in the season finale of one of the greatest tv shows of all time, I’d have 2 nickels #severance pic.twitter.com/kMCTEYva6BMarch 21, 2025

Gwendoline Christie may be making a bit of a name for herself in TV finale fights, and I don’t hate it. I’d have to say I agree with X (Twitter) user Andrew Solende that TV doesn’t get much better than these two scenes, as he wrote:

Prestige TV formula is actually just Gwendoline Christie beating the crap out of a very unkempt man.

It would seem that working with the Wednesday actress is as fulfilling as you’d hope, because even Adam Scott seemed star-struck by Gwendoline Christie, telling CinemaBlend that “everything” about the Game of Thrones star was his favorite thing about her.

And Mr. Milchick’s Band Played On

Another huge moment in the Severance Season 2 finale — apart from Gemma’s heartbreaking final scene — came after Mark S. completed the Cold Harbor file. A fog machine was triggered, as was I when “Sirius” (the anthem of every of ‘90s-era NBA/Michael Jordan fan) began to play. After an awkward bit between Mr. Milchick and an animatronic Kier, a marching band from Choreography and Merriment began to play, and again, fans lost their minds on social media:

nobody:mr. milchick this episode:#severance pic.twitter.com/XdWjIlBnhhMarch 21, 2025

Some accused the Severance crew of adding “filler” to the final episode with its extended musical scene. OK, did we actually need several minutes of Tramell Tillman’s Mr. Milchick dancing to a marching band’s version of the Kier anthem? The answer is yes, absolutely we needed that, end of discussion. I think this fan agrees:

ben stiller: we need 20 extra minutes in this episode #severance apple: okay, but what for? milchick: pic.twitter.com/F7E6TgCACCMarch 21, 2025

Those musicians had a job to do, and it didn’t matter that Helly and Dylan trapped Milchick in the bathroom. The band played on through all the chaos, as another X user noted:

the marching band while everything is going down #severance pic.twitter.com/NRgyKUcqMoMarch 21, 2025

I was unsure whether we'd see Irving or Dylan in the season finale, as both of their stories seemingly wrapped in Episode 9, and as disappointed as I was to be right about John Turturro’s character, I was so pleased that Zach Cherry was back. Not only did his innie inspire his outie to be a better man, but he came through like a hero for his fellow innies, and I love this hype video honoring him as the king he is:

Dylan G in Severance finale’s when it comes to stalling Milcheck for the whole episode so everyone can get shit done #Severance pic.twitter.com/ICQgUiEosxMarch 21, 2025

There was quite a lot to process in the Season 2 finale and in Severance’s second season as a whole. We know so much more about Lumon, and now of course we have even more questions. We’ll likely have plenty of time to mull over those questions, rewatch the series again and theorize over plot points big and small before Severance Season 3 returns with some huge creative changes.