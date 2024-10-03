Why The Masked Singer’s Showbird Felt Ken Jeong Was Going To Guess Them, Even Though He’s Usually Wrong All The Time

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 12 episode "Footloose Night." Stream the episode with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer "cut loose" in its latest episode and said goodbye to another promising contestant. The Fox series honored one of the best Kevin Bacon movies, Footloose, and despite tearing up the stage, Showbird had to go home. The mask came off, and it was actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who told CinemaBlend she felt Ken Jeong would figure out who she was immediately, even though he's almost always wrong.

Ken is the heart and soul of The Masked Singer, but outside of that wild streak he had in Season 10, he's historically bad at guessing celebrities. That said, a broken clock is always right twice a day, and the same applies to Ken when he used to work with someone on a show. Seeing as they both were on Community, she would've been more surprised if he didn't:

It's funny. I know Ken knows everything about me. He knows how I walk. He knows my jokes. He knows what my voice sounds like when I sing, when I talk. On Community, we did 16-hour days together. We all know each other as well as a spouse except for that one thing. But everything else that a spouse would know about another person, we all know about each other because of the time we spent. So I just knew as soon as I walked out, I'm like, ‘He's gonna know he's gonna know.’ I haven't asked him if he did know immediately, but I do think by the time I started singing, I think he was [aware.] And listen, Joel [McHale] was my ambassador. The questions, Joel will be there too. If it didn't click immediately, something is going on.

All those years together paid off, and I have to say I loved seeing these two back together before the upcoming Community movie. I should also note this would be Yvette Nicole Brown's second time on The Masked Singer, as she was a guest panelist on Season 3. Brown told CinemaBlend that while she enjoyed being a contestant and bringing her singing skills back to the stage, she preferred being the panelist and guessing contestants' identities.

Yvette Nicole Brown's reveal wasn't among the most shocking we've seen on The Masked Singer, and I'd agree with her assessment that adding Joel McHale to the mix was a giveaway. While I think McHale makes for a great guest panelist on the Fox series, the Community alarm bell is always going to go off in my head if he's involved in a clue since Ken Jeong is also on the show.

I have to give Ken props, as well as CinemaBlend's Heidi Venable for clocking Showbird's identity early. I'm curious to see how the rest of her Group A predictions for The Masked Singer will pan out almost as much as I am curious to see who will emerge as the winner of this group.

Ship feels like a strong choice at the moment who can go far in the competition, but one can never be too sure this early in the season. Group A is scheduled to wrap up in the next episode, so it won't be long before we're through this group and moving on to the next batch of hopefuls.

The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stick with CinemaBlend this season as we continue to talk to unmasked contestants, and make guesses on who each person appearing might be.