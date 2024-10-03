Why The Masked Singer’s Showbird Felt Ken Jeong Was Going To Guess Them, Even Though He’s Usually Wrong All The Time
Ken might've had the edge on this one.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 12 episode "Footloose Night." Stream the episode with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!
The Masked Singer "cut loose" in its latest episode and said goodbye to another promising contestant. The Fox series honored one of the best Kevin Bacon movies, Footloose, and despite tearing up the stage, Showbird had to go home. The mask came off, and it was actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who told CinemaBlend she felt Ken Jeong would figure out who she was immediately, even though he's almost always wrong.
Ken is the heart and soul of The Masked Singer, but outside of that wild streak he had in Season 10, he's historically bad at guessing celebrities. That said, a broken clock is always right twice a day, and the same applies to Ken when he used to work with someone on a show. Seeing as they both were on Community, she would've been more surprised if he didn't:
All those years together paid off, and I have to say I loved seeing these two back together before the upcoming Community movie. I should also note this would be Yvette Nicole Brown's second time on The Masked Singer, as she was a guest panelist on Season 3. Brown told CinemaBlend that while she enjoyed being a contestant and bringing her singing skills back to the stage, she preferred being the panelist and guessing contestants' identities.
Yvette Nicole Brown's reveal wasn't among the most shocking we've seen on The Masked Singer, and I'd agree with her assessment that adding Joel McHale to the mix was a giveaway. While I think McHale makes for a great guest panelist on the Fox series, the Community alarm bell is always going to go off in my head if he's involved in a clue since Ken Jeong is also on the show.
I have to give Ken props, as well as CinemaBlend's Heidi Venable for clocking Showbird's identity early. I'm curious to see how the rest of her Group A predictions for The Masked Singer will pan out almost as much as I am curious to see who will emerge as the winner of this group.
Ship feels like a strong choice at the moment who can go far in the competition, but one can never be too sure this early in the season. Group A is scheduled to wrap up in the next episode, so it won't be long before we're through this group and moving on to the next batch of hopefuls.
The Masked Singer airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Stick with CinemaBlend this season as we continue to talk to unmasked contestants, and make guesses on who each person appearing might be.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.