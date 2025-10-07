Would Peacemaker’s Emilia Harcourt Have Supported Or Turned Against Superman? I Had to Ask Jennifer Holland

One of the biggest plot twists from the 2025 movie Superman was when Clark Kent and the entire world learned that the Man of Steel had been sent to conquer Earth and take as many wives as possible so that he could repopulate the Kryptonian race. Some continued supporting Supes even after hearing this, while others turned against him. Which group would Peacemaker’s Emilia Harcourt have fallen into? Jennifer Holland, the character’s actress, gave CinemaBlend her take.

Towards the end of my conversation with Holland earlier during Peacemaker Season 2’s run, which included her discussing playing multiple versions of Harcourt and recalling her Black Adam cameo, I asked her how she thinks Harcourt reacted when the full message from the late Jor-El and Lara was shared by Lex Luthor. Here’s what she told me:

Oh gosh, that's a really good question. I wanna know the answer to that question. I don't think Harcourt would care…. She's not very indignant, she's not on a high horse about much of anything, so I don't think that she would care. I think she'd probably be like, ‘Well, he's done nothing but good things, and he's helped us a lot.’ And he probably at this point helped her in some way…I don't think she'd care. That's my guess.

That sounds about right for Emilia Harcourt. In a world where metahumans are plentiful and she’s come into contact with a fair number of them as an A.R.G.U.S. agent, there’s a good chance Harcourt’s crossed paths with Superman at some point. She may not be one of his passionate fans, but she can also seen the good he’s done in the world in the three years he’s been active. So while the revelation of his Kryptonian parents may have initially taken her off guard like everyone else, she’d end up brushing it aside because she has a good read on the kind of man he is.

Luckily for Jennifer Holland (who also voiced one of the robots in the Fortress of Solitude), she’s married to James Gunn, the writer and director of Superman, as well as the co-head of DC Studios. I pointed out that she can just walk over to her husband and ask him how he thinks Emilia Harcourt would have reacted, and that becomes officially canon. Well, unless he changes his mind later, but I doubt he’ll do that for a minor topic like this.

Since Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are not considered canon to the DCU, it’d be great if we could see Harcourt interact with a superhero who has powers, whether that’s Superman or someone else. For the last few years, though, the character’s been keeping busy working alongside John Cena’s Christopher Smith and the other 11th Street Kids in Peacemaker. The HBO Max show’s second season wraps up this Thursday, and there’s no word yet on if Season 3 will happen.

As for the rest of the DCU, Lanterns is expected to premiere on HBO sometime in early 2026. Supergirl will then fly into theaters on June 26 of the same year, followed by Clayface’s arrival to the 2026 movies schedule on September 11.